What are JJ Spaun's Career Earnings & Breakdowns?

JJ Spaun might not be a household name like Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy, but he has built an impressive career. Born in Los Angeles, California, on August 21, 1990, Spaun has steadily climbed the PGA Tour rankings, securing a strong net worth.

Ad

Spaun secured $1.85 million in the 2024 season, adding to his growing career earnings, which now stand at $14.5 million. His T2 finish at the Cognizant Classic brought in $818,800, making it his biggest payday of the year so far. His T3 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii earned him $513,300.

JJ Spaun's breakthrough came in 2022 when he won the Valero Texas Open, marking his first and only PGA Tour Victory. His annual earnings from tournament play vary. In 2023, he earned $3,060,779 while in 2022, he earned $2,951,152.

Ad

Trending

Apart from Spaun's earnings from tournaments, his financial rewards come from sponsorships and endorsements. Some of his most notable sponsorship deals include Amerisure Insurance through the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Spaun recently renewed his contract with Amerisure.

Srixon, one of the top equipment manufactures in golf, provides Spaun's clubs and gear through an endorsement deal. Rocket Mortgage is Spaun's long-time supporter and remains one of his key sponsors. Meanwhile, JJ Spaun recently talked about his journey at the Players Championship.

Ad

JJ Spaun opens up on his journey at the Players Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

JJ Spaun is in serious contention for a victory at the Players Championship. Holding the lead after 54 holes at TPC Sawgrass, the American golfer last tasted victory at the 2022 Valero Texas Open. During a press conference on March 15, he reflected on his journey in professional golf, stating:

Ad

I wasn't raised or groomed to be a professional golfer. I walked on to a California state school. I didn't really -- I guess I kind of blossomed as I took on this journey, whether it was like junior golf, then high school golf, then college. I didn't know what my ceiling was, I guess you could say. I still guess I don't know what it is."

Ad

"But if you were to say before I turned pro, Hey, you're going to win a PGA TOUR event and you're going to play nine, ten years out there, you're going to make some good money and you're going to have fun doing it, that would be a great accomplishment in my terms," Spaun added.

Spaun started the first round with a 6-under 66 finish followed by a round 2 of 4-under 68. He finished his third round with a 2-under 70. With one round left to play, Spaun has a good chance to win the 2025 Players championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback