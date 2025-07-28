Bryson DeChambeau poses with ‘Team Regular Golf’ along with Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and others

Bryson DeChambeau recently gave fans a sneak peek into the making of Happy Gilmore 2, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram. The post featured several big names from the golf world, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, alongside Hollywood star Adam Sandler.The photo dump included seven images in total. The first image showed Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Sandler smiling together on the course, each holding a golf club. One picture showed DeChambeau putting his hand inside a fake alligator’s mouth, while another had him posing beside a Happy Gilmore-branded golf cart at the movie's premiere. The remaining photos were actual scenes from the film. DeChambeau captioned the post:&quot;Team Regular Golf 📈&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post came just a day after he uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel titled 'Can I Break 50 With Adam Sandler?'. The hour-long episode featured the two playing a round of golf filled with lighthearted banter and fun moments. This video has racked up over 3.70 million views in less than 24 hours.How has Bryson DeChambeau performed in 2025 so far?Bryson DeChambeau has had a strong run in the 2025 season, currently sitting third in the LIV Golf individual standings. He has played 11 LIV Golf events so far, picking up one win, two top-3 finishes, four top-5s, and seven top-10s.Here’s a look at his results this season:Riyadh – T6, -13Adelaide – T18, -4Hong Kong – T20, -7Singapore – T10, -7Miami – 5th, -2Mexico City – T2, -13Korea – 1st, -19Virginia – T4, -13Dallas – T9, -4Andalucía – T30, +3United Kingdom – T11, -7In addition to LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau has also competed in all four majors this year. He finished T5 at the Masters (7-under), T2 at the PGA Championship (6-under), and T10 at The Open Championship (9-under). He missed the cut at the U.S. Open with a score of 10-over par.Statistically, Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the most consistent players in the LIV Golf League this season. He leads the tour in driving distance with an average of 328.1 yards and tops the scrambling category with a 65.75% success rate. He ranks third in birdies (149), T2 in eagles (7), T10 in fairways hit (62.34%), sixth in greens in regulation (69.53%), and T9 in putting average (1.58).Now, DeChambeau is also set to represent Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup, scheduled for September at Bethpage Black in New York. Although LIV players can’t earn Ryder Cup points, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has confirmed Bryson DeChambeau’s spot on the team, regardless of his standing.His final-round 64 at The Open, following an opening-round 78, helped secure a T10 finish and maintain his position at fifth in the U.S. standings, which is typically good enough for automatic qualification. Bradley has already made it clear that DeChambeau will be part of the team.