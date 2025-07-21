Keegan Bradley reveals why Bryson DeChambeau will be a ‘very important’ part for the Ryder Cup Team USA

Bryson DeChambeau is all set to be on the Team USA roster for the Ryder Cup. This has been confirmed by US captain Keegan Bradley, who highlighted the two-time Major winner as an important part of the team.

Ad

Even though DeChambeau’s current LIV Golf schedule means he might not be able to qualify automatically, Bradley feels that the Crushers GC captain brings a lot to the table.

Bradley, who is preparing to lead the US Team at Bethpage Black in New York this September, spoke highly of DeChambeau’s influence on the course and in the locker room.

"Bryson DeChambeau is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup. He brings so much. He brings energy, passion but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet," Keegan Bradley told Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Trending

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held in September at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Old Bethpage, New York. With just a few weeks left in the qualification race, DeChambeau currently sits fifth in the Ryder Cup rankings. But since LIV Golf events don’t count for qualification points, he’s at risk of being overtaken by PGA Tour players still earning points in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

If that happens, he would need a captain’s pick from Keegan Bradley. After The Open Championship, DeChambeau shared his determination to help the United States regain the Ryder Cup.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau targets Ryder Cup success with Team USA

Bryson DeChambeau has made it clear that he is determined to win the 2025 Ryder Cup with Team USA. After his final round at The Open Championship, the LIV Golf star expressed his frustration over Team USA’s past losses and promised to give it his all at Bethpage Black.

"This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing," Bryson DeChambeau said during his post-round press conference.

Ad

The 31-year-old golfer has had a strong year with LIV Golf, notching seven top-10 finishes in ten starts, including a win in South Korea.

DeChambeau also impressed at The Open Championship. When he walked off the course with a 78 on Thursday at The Open Championship, a top-10 finish seemed out of reach. But over the next three days, he pulled off one of the most impressive comebacks of the tournament.

On Friday, DeChambeau bounced back with a 6-under 65, just enough to stay inside the cut line. He kept the momentum going with a 68 on Saturday, and capped off his week with a brilliant final-round 64 on Sunday.

The strong finish brought his total score to 9-under, placing him tied for 10th on the leaderboard. It also marked his third top-10 result at a major this season, underlining the consistent form he has carried through 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More