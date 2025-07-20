"We're tired of losing" - Bryson DeChambeau aims to bring a "tsunami of noise" at the 2025 Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau is looking forward to taking his revenge at the upcoming Ryder Cup. The golfer recently talked about the tournament during a post-round conference at the Open Championship. DeChambeau claimed that he is tired of losing the Ryder Cup and wants to ensure that Team USA remains strong. The LIV Golfer appeared aggressive and stated that he will be all in.Bryson DeChambeau, who is currently ranked fifth in the Ryder Cup official rankings, has a strong chance of competing in the competition. He is in excellent form and recently stated that this year's Ryder Cup is &quot;no joke.&quot; NUCLR Golf reported this on their X page, confirming that DeChambeau is looking forward to the tournament, and this has sparked a wave of optimism among supporters.The post read,&quot;🚨🇺🇸🗣️ #NO JOKE — Bryson DeChambeau spoke post-round about the Ryder Cup: “This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing,” Added that he hopes to bring a “tsunami of noise” to Bethpage Black 😲&quot;The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Old Bethpage, New York. The tournament will take place in September, and the race to qualify for it has been intense in recent months. On paper, Team Europe appears to have a lot of potential, but Team USA does not appear to be backing down either.Bryson DeChambeau also fared excellently in the Open Championship. The golfer finished 9 under par after shooting rounds of 78, 65, 68, and 64. He had an outstanding comeback from a poor opening round of 7 over par. As of this writing, he is in the top ten, tied for ninth.Potential key golfer of Team Europe reacts to Bryson DeChambeau's commentsThe 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: GettyBryson DeChambeau stoked the fire of competition with his statement, and it appears that some potential golfers who might represent Team Europe are not backing down. The discussion here is about Tommy Fleetwood, who responded to DeChambeau's statement by declaring that Team USA would undoubtedly have the home edge, but Team Europe will be attempting to counter it and ultimately win the trophy.The golfer during the post-round conference stated (quoted by Golfing Gazette),&quot;Yeah, that’s what you would expect. I think they should absolutely — I’m sure they’ll be looking to draw on the home fans, home support. I think it’s such a — it’s a great privilege to play a home Ryder Cup and have the support and have the crowds behind you.&quot;Fleetwood added,&quot;For us, we’ll go in there as a team, and we’ll just look forward to whatever atmosphere everybody brings and hopefully look forward to putting on a great show and playing well together. Yeah, obviously we’re looking to hold that trophy at the end, so we’ll see.”Both corners are pumped up, particularly Team USA, which is looking to regain the championship. They fell against Europe in 2023 with a total score of 16 ½ - 11 ½.