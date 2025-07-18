Who is leading The Open Championship 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

As the Major season wraps up in two days, The Open Championship Round 2 just ended at Royal Portrush Golf Club. After 36 holes of play, the Major championship witnessed a popular name taking up the solo leader's spot.
This year, the 153rd edition of the Open witnessed 156 players starting off on Thursday (July 17). The spectacular event, which recently concluded its second round on Friday, saw Scottie Scheffler headline this event.
The World No. 1 golfer currently stands with a total 10 under par on The Open Championship leaderboard. Scheffler scored 7 under par in the second round, scoring eight birdies and consistent pars throughout.
The PGA Tour pro only scored one bogey on Friday while playing on the 477 yards par 4 hole 11. Below Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick stands in solo second spot of The Open Championship leaderboard with a total 9 under par score.
Brian Harman and Haotong Li have taken the third spot together with a total 8 under par after 36 holes of play. The fifth spot of the leaderboard has five players - Rasmus Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Harris English and Chris Gotterup are at T5 with 5-under.
The Open Championship leaderboard has Tony Finau and Nicolai Hojgaard tied for tenth with a total 4 under par. Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Lee Westwood, Jordan Smith and Sam Burns are at T12 with a total 3 under par.
The Open Championship 2025 Full Leaderboard after round 2
Here's a detailed view of The Open Championship leaderboard after the second round. Take a look:
- 1 — Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- 2 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)
- T3 — Brian Harman (-8)
- T3 — Haotong Li (-8)
- T5 — Rasmus Hojgaard (-5)
- T5 — Tyrrell Hatton (-5)
- T5 — Robert MacIntyre (-5)
- T5 — Harris English (-5)
- T5 — Chris Gotterup (-5)
- T10 — Tony Finau (-4)
- T10 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-4)
- T12 — Keegan Bradley (-3)
- T12 — Rory McIlroy (-3)
- T12 — Jordan Smith (-3)
- T12 — Lee Westwood (-3)
- T12 — Sam Burns (-3)
- T17 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-2)
- T17 — Harry Hall (-2)
- T17 — Justin Rose (-2)
- T17 — Ludvig Aberg (-2)
- T17 — Matthew Jordan (-2)
- T17 — Kristoffer Reitan (-2)
- T17 — Xander Schauffele (-2)
- T17 — Ryggs Johnston (-2)
- T17 — Oliver Lindell (-2)
- T26 — Marc Leishman (-1)
- T26 — Rickie Fowler (-1)
- T26 — Aaron Rai (-1)
- T26 — Justin Thomas (-1)
- T26 — Tommy Fleetwood (-1)
- T26 — Lucas Glover (-1)
- T26 — Jason Kokrak (-1)
- T26 — Akshay Bhatia (-1)
- T34 — Matt Wallace (E)
- T34 — Dean Burmester (E)
- T34 — Sungjae Im (E)
- T34 — Daniel Berger (E)
- T34 — Romaine Langasque (E)
- T34 — Antoine Rozner (E)
- T34 — Russell Henley (E)
- T34 — Jordan Spieth (E)
- T34 — Viktor Hovland (E)
- T34 — Jhonattan Vegas (E)
- T34 — Phil Mickelson (E)
- T34 — Dustin Johnson (E)
- T34 — JJ Spaun (E)
- T34 — Jon Rahm (E)
- T34 — Shane Lowry (E)
- T34 — Wyndham Clark (E)
- T34 — Riki Kawamoto (E)
- T51 — Francesco Molinari (+1)
- T51 — Jesper Svensson (+1)
- T51 — Sergio Garcia (+1)
- T51 — Andrew Novak (+1)
- T51 — John Parry (+1)
- T51 — Justin Leonard (+1)
- T51 — Thriston Lawrence (+1)
- T51 — Maverick McNealy (+1)
- T51 — Bryson DeChambeau (+1)
- T51 — Kimsey Nathan (+1)
- T51 — Jacob Skov Olesen (+1)
- T51 — Thomas Detry (+1)
- T51 — Henrik Stenson (+1)
- T51 — Sebastian Soderberg (+1)
- T51 — Adrien Saddier (+1)
- T51 — Takumi Kanaya (+1)
- T51 — Hideki Matsuyama (+1)
- T51 — Sepp Straka (+1)
- T51 — Corey Conners (+1)
- T51 — Matti Schmid (+1)