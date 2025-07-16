The Open Championship 2025 expert picks: 5 players who could stand out

The Open Championship commences tomorrow. Before the 153rd edition of this golf major starts at Royal Portrush, experts have picked five players who can outshine the field.

The esteemed golf venue in Ireland can be demanding sometimes, given the nature of links courses. As the major season finally wraps up at Northern Ireland this week, pros are waiting to showcase their best to secure the Claret Jug.

Here's a list of five professionals who have been backed by experts to win this year's Open Championship.

The Open Championship 2025 expert picks

#5. Cameron Young

Cameron Young is a sleeper pick with 80-1 odds. The golfer recently came off a fresh T4 in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont CC, and he can potentially lift the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.

So far, Young's records at The Open Championship contain two top 10 finishes in three starts. He might have had some early struggles this season, but Young's proven track record boasts five top-10 finishes in 16 career starts in major championships, thus giving him an edge over the rest of the field.

#4. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth might have been taking some downtime with the neck injury, but he is one of the sleeper picks to win The Open Championship at 60-1 odds in his favour.

The PGA Tour pro has yet to secure a win in the last three years. After the 2023 Masters Tournament, Spieth has not yet carded a top 10 in a major championship. The golfer's pick is mainly impacted by his ability to fare well in links-style courses in his career. In fact, he has recorded a commendable average of over 2.5 strokes gained per round on these courses since 2015, which is the best rate among players with ten or more rounds in that span.

#3. Tyrrell Hatton

The mural is a living proof of Tyrrell Hatton's groundbreaking success at Royal Portrush. As he tees off at the venue this week, experts have chosen him as a pick who can win The Open Championship (33-1).

The preseason pick missed a golden chance of winning at Oakmont CC this year. Hatton finished in T4 on the US Open leaderboard, after a series of disappointing bogeys on his scorecard.

#2. Jon Rahm

Rahm is yet to secure a Claret Jug for his majors collection, but he might win it this year (with 12-1 odds). The Spaniard, however, has enjoyed a purple patch of form before The Open Championship 2025.

Last week, he secured the second spot at LIV Golf Andalucia. Before that, in the PGA Championship and US Open, Rahm carded back-to-back top 10s. In the last four years of The Open, he has secured three top 10s, which include a runner-up finish and a T3.

#1. Rory McIlroy

PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Experts have picked Rory McIlroy as a potential winner of this year's The Open Championship, with odds of 7-1. The Northern Irishman generally fares well when it comes to links courses and will tee off at Dunluce Links tomorrow.

Notably, when he was 16 years old, he set the course record at Royal Portrush by scoring 61. Despite a disappointing finish at the US Open, the 2025 Masters winner is fresh off a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

