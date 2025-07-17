How did Scottie Scheffler perform in R1 of the Open Championship 2025?

Scottie Scheffler opened his campaign at the 2025 Open Championship with a 3-under-par 68 in the first round at Royal Portrush Golf Club on Thursday, July 17. The World No. 1 golfer began on the front nine with a steady run of pars and a birdie on the third hole, making the turn at 1-under 35. His only blemish on the outward nine came at the ninth hole, where he recorded a bogey.

Scheffler picked up momentum on the back nine, starting with a birdie at the 10th. He maintained consistency through the middle stretch of holes before closing strong with birdies at the 16th and 17th. The three-time major winner ended the round without any double bogeys or significant errors, carding a 2-under 33 on the inward half.

The round was played under cool, overcast conditions typical of links-style golf at Royal Portrush, with occasional showers and gusting winds challenging players throughout the day.

Here is Scottie Scheffler’s Round 1 scorecard from the 2025 Open Championship:

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 3 (Par)

Hole 7: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 5 (Bogey)

OUT: 35 (-1)

Hole 10: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 5 (Par)

Hole 12: 5 (Par)

Hole 13: 3 (Par)

Hole 14: 4 (Par)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 17: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

IN: 33 (-2)

Total: 68 (-3)

Scottie Scheffler 'not fulfilling life' with the win

Before the start of the 2025 Open Championship, which could give Scottie Scheffler his fourth major title and mark his third different major victory by age 29, the current World No. 1 shared that winning does not bring him lasting fulfillment. He said:

"This is not a fulfilling life. It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart."

Scottie Scheffler has claimed two Masters titles and secured his third major with a win at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May this year. Since turning professional in 2018, he has accumulated 16 career PGA Tour victories.

In previous interviews, he has emphasized the importance of not tying his identity to golf, even as he openly admits his strong desire to compete and win each time he steps onto the course.

Scottie Scheffler also reflected on his mindset before major tournaments, saying that each year he questions why he feels such a strong desire to win events like the Masters or the Open Championship. He remarked that even though winning would feel incredible, the satisfaction might only last a couple of minutes.

