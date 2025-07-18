What is the projected cutline at The Open Championship 2025?

The Open Championship is currently underway at the esteemed venue of Royal Portrush Golf Club. As the second round of this golf major takes place on Friday, July 18, only a portion of the golfers will earn their ticket to the weekend.
This week's $17,000,000 championship is the last major of 2025. Top golfers are showcasing their skills to lift the prestigious Claret Jug. So far, the second round at Portrush is proving entertaining with a few players scoring under-5 or more. As of this writing, Matt Fitzpatrick is headlining the leaderboard with a solo lead after a total 9-under par score over 20 holes.
The projected cut line at the golf major is currently 2-over par. The Open Championship leaderboard witnessed 156 players teeing off at Royal Portrush on Thursday. At the end of Round 2, only 70 ties will be going into the upcoming weekend.
Defending Champion Xander Schauffele is currently sitting inside the cutline with a 1-over par score over the total 28 holes of The Open Championship. Home favorite Rory McIlroy has finished his second round and currently stands with a total 3-under par over 36 holes of play. The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is yet to conclude his Round 2 but is expected to make the cut without any trouble.
Currently, some of the most prominent names in professional golf are sitting outside the projected cutline. The list includes Michael Kim, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Ben Griffin, Laurie Canter, and Padraig Harrington.
The live leaderboard of Open Championship Round 2 might witness some considerable changes as multiple professionals have some holes to compete.
The Open Championship 2025 prize purse explored
This week's golf major at Portrush holds one of the biggest prize purses out there. The 153rd Open commenced on Thursday with a total $17,000,000 prize purse.
As per the prize purse, the winner of The Open Championship will receive a massive winner's paycheck of $3,100,0000. The runner-up is projected to receive $1,759,000, while the next player in the final leaderboard will get $1,128,000 from the purse.
Here's a detailed breakdown of the total prize money of The Open Championship 2025 (as per Gold Digest):
- 1: $3,100,000 (Winner)
- 2: $1,759,000
- 3: $1,128,000
- 4: $876,000
- 5: $705,000
- 6: $611,000
- 7: $525,000
- 8: $442,500
- 9: $388,000
- 10: $350,600
- 11: $319,200
- 12: $282,800
- 13: $266,000
- 14: $249,000
- 15: $231,000
- 16: $212,700
- 17: $202,400
- 18: $193,000
- 19: $184,900
- 20: $176,200
- 21: $168,000
- 22: $159,600
- 23: $151,000
- 24: $142,600
- 25: $137,800
- 26: $131,800
- 27: $127,000
- 28: $122,600
- 29: $117,300
- 30: $111,200
- 31: $107,600
- 32: $102,100
- 33: $98,500
- 34: $95,700
- 35: $92,400
- 36: $88,700
- 37: $84,600
- 38: $80,300
- 39: $77,400
- 40: $74,900
- 41: $71,800
- 42: $68,300
- 43: $65,200
- 44: $61,500
- 45: $58,000
- 46: $55,000
- 47: $52,800
- 48: $50,700
- 49: $48,400
- 50: $47,200
- 51: $46,200
- 52: $45,400
- 53: $44,700
- 54: $44,000
- 55: $43,300
- 56: $42,700
- 57: $42,300
- 58: $42,000
- 59: $41,700
- 60: $41,400
- 61: $41,200
- 62: $41,000
- 63: $40,800
- 64: $40,600
- 65: $40,300
- 66: $40,000
- 67: $39,700
- 68: $39,400
- 69: $39,100
- 70: $38,900
The first 10 and ties to miss the cut at The Open will earn $12,350, the next 20 and ties will secure $10,300, and the rest of those will take home $8,750.