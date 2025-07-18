What is the projected cutline at The Open Championship 2025?

The Open Championship is currently underway at the esteemed venue of Royal Portrush Golf Club. As the second round of this golf major takes place on Friday, July 18, only a portion of the golfers will earn their ticket to the weekend.

This week's $17,000,000 championship is the last major of 2025. Top golfers are showcasing their skills to lift the prestigious Claret Jug. So far, the second round at Portrush is proving entertaining with a few players scoring under-5 or more. As of this writing, Matt Fitzpatrick is headlining the leaderboard with a solo lead after a total 9-under par score over 20 holes.

The projected cut line at the golf major is currently 2-over par. The Open Championship leaderboard witnessed 156 players teeing off at Royal Portrush on Thursday. At the end of Round 2, only 70 ties will be going into the upcoming weekend.

Defending Champion Xander Schauffele is currently sitting inside the cutline with a 1-over par score over the total 28 holes of The Open Championship. Home favorite Rory McIlroy has finished his second round and currently stands with a total 3-under par over 36 holes of play. The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is yet to conclude his Round 2 but is expected to make the cut without any trouble.

Currently, some of the most prominent names in professional golf are sitting outside the projected cutline. The list includes Michael Kim, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Ben Griffin, Laurie Canter, and Padraig Harrington.

The live leaderboard of Open Championship Round 2 might witness some considerable changes as multiple professionals have some holes to compete.

The Open Championship 2025 prize purse explored

This week's golf major at Portrush holds one of the biggest prize purses out there. The 153rd Open commenced on Thursday with a total $17,000,000 prize purse.

As per the prize purse, the winner of The Open Championship will receive a massive winner's paycheck of $3,100,0000. The runner-up is projected to receive $1,759,000, while the next player in the final leaderboard will get $1,128,000 from the purse.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the total prize money of The Open Championship 2025 (as per Gold Digest):

1: $3,100,000 (Winner)

2: $1,759,000

3: $1,128,000

4: $876,000

5: $705,000

6: $611,000

7: $525,000

8: $442,500

9: $388,000

10: $350,600

11: $319,200

12: $282,800

13: $266,000

14: $249,000

15: $231,000

16: $212,700

17: $202,400

18: $193,000

19: $184,900

20: $176,200

21: $168,000

22: $159,600

23: $151,000

24: $142,600

25: $137,800

26: $131,800

27: $127,000

28: $122,600

29: $117,300

30: $111,200

31: $107,600

32: $102,100

33: $98,500

34: $95,700

35: $92,400

36: $88,700

37: $84,600

38: $80,300

39: $77,400

40: $74,900

41: $71,800

42: $68,300

43: $65,200

44: $61,500

45: $58,000

46: $55,000

47: $52,800

48: $50,700

49: $48,400

50: $47,200

51: $46,200

52: $45,400

53: $44,700

54: $44,000

55: $43,300

56: $42,700

57: $42,300

58: $42,000

59: $41,700

60: $41,400

61: $41,200

62: $41,000

63: $40,800

64: $40,600

65: $40,300

66: $40,000

67: $39,700

68: $39,400

69: $39,100

70: $38,900

The first 10 and ties to miss the cut at The Open will earn $12,350, the next 20 and ties will secure $10,300, and the rest of those will take home $8,750.

