Bryson DeChambeau calls his break 50 challenge with $440M-worth Adam Sandler an 'honor'

Bryson DeChambeau teamed up with Adam Sandler for a fun-filled golf challenge shortly after Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix. The pro golfer called it “an honor” to spend time on the course with the $440 million-worth actor (as per Celebrity Net Worth), who reprised his iconic role in the much-anticipated sequel.The full video, titled “Can I Break 50 With Adam Sandler?”, was released Sunday on Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube channel. Spanning over an hour, the episode captured the duo sharing laughs and trading shots in a casual round, blending humor with golf action.&quot;You’re not going to want to miss this one. Easily one of my all-time favorite days on the course. Adam makes everything so much more fun. It’s an honor just to hang with a legend like him, but a full round of golf with Happy Gilmore? That’s the stuff of childhood dreams. Hope you guys enjoy it. Video is live!&quot; DeChambeau wrote on X.Happy Gilmore 2, which dropped Friday on Netflix, brought back Sandler in the title role nearly three decades after the original. The sequel featured several high-profile cameos from the sports and entertainment world, including Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, and John Daly. Brooks Koepka also appeared alongside his wife, Jena Sims, who helped him prepare for his cameo, while golf influencer Paige Spiranac had a special role in the film.Although the movie has received mixed reactions, it has sparked plenty of buzz online, especially among longtime fans of the original. Bryson DeChambeau’s video with Sandler has only added to the excitement, giving golf fans a bonus dose of entertainment.How has Bryson DeChambeau performed so far in the 2025 season?Bryson DeChambeau currently sits third in the 2025 LIV Golf individual standings, having competed in all 11 events so far this season. He opened his season. With a T6 finish in Riyadh, followed by a T18 in Adelaide, and a T20 in Hong Kong. He picked up momentum with a T10 in Singapore and a solo 5th-place finish in Miami. His most consistent stretch came with a T2 in Mexico City, a dominant win in Korea, and a T4 in Virginia. DeChambeau added a T9 in Dallas before hitting a dip in Andalucía, where he finished T30. Most recently, he bounced back with a T11 finish in the United Kingdom.Alongside his LIV Golf appearances, Bryson DeChambeau has played in all four major championships this season. He kicked off with a strong T5 finish at the Masters, shooting 7-under-par. At the PGA Championship, he came close to victory, finishing solo second at 6-under. However, his title defense at the U.S. Open fell short, as he missed the cut with a disappointing 10-over-par. He wrapped up his major season with a solid T10 performance at The Open Championship, finishing 9-under.