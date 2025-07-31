7 best characters from Supernatural

The plot of Supernatural centers around two brothers, the Winchester brothers, who fight against rogue angels, uncontrollable demons, and a God seeking revenge. This long-running series has developed a cult following in the science fiction/fantasy category because of its quirky stories and strong characters.

Ad

Dean Winchester is a character filled with personality, someone who sets the mood and style of the series, whereas the King of Hell, Crowley, brings charm, wit, and complexity to the story. The entire cast, from the main characters of Sam and Dean Winchester to unforgettable supporting roles such as Kevin Tran, is a factor that sustains the show's popularity throughout its run.

Their portrayals create a whole, substantive, and engaging world to keep the audience involved. It is the combination of hard-hitting action and deep character development that has kept the Supernatural fan base passionate and alive for many years.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Readers' discretion is advised.

Also read: 7 best characters from Squid Game

Dean, Sam, and 5 other memorable characters from Supernatural

7) Lucifer

Mark Pellegrino as Lucifer in Supernatural (Image via The CW)

Supernatural is credited with fully developing its villains with rich storylines, rather than keeping them as one-dimensional archetypes of evil. The case in point is the character of Lucifer, who is one of the main villains for much of the show. He acts as a constant and powerful enemy of the Winchester brothers, starring in many of the show's most central conflicts.

Ad

Mark Pellegrino's acting as the archangel is frequently praised for its particular take on the traditional "Devil" character, portraying the character as having a fundamental hatred of humans. Although characterized by deception and his nature as an evil being, Lucifer's fundamental drives and personality are portrayed with consistency.

His character is defined by an unmistakable blend of sarcasm and wit, which makes him a compelling figure in the world of the series.

Ad

Also read: 10 best characters from Cobra Kai

6) Crowley

Mark Sheppard as Crowley in Supernatural (Image via The CW)

Crowley, referred to as the King of Hell and the Crossroads, is the recurring and powerful foe of the Winchester brothers. His activities with the heroes are often characterized by his biting sarcasm and an ongoing tendency towards betrayal, as he often changes sides in order to advance his own purposes.

Ad

Crowley's character evolution is characterized by an intentional ambiguity, placing him in the space between a villain and an anti-hero. This moral ambiguity is the key component of his growth. He frequently brings dark humor to the tension-filled plot situations, which serve to add complexity to the plot and leave the central characters unsettled.

His charm, intelligence, and ability to create surprising plot turns make him a large and impactful figure throughout the run of the show.

Ad

Read more: 5 best characters from House of The Dragon

5) Jody Mills

Kim Rhodes as Jody Mills in Supernatural (Image via The CW)

Jody Mills comes onto the scene in season 5 as a tough and reliable partner to the Winchester brothers, likened to Bobby Singer in terms of her hunting abilities but with a more dynamic and forceful presence. In addition to her ability as a hunter, Jody is an emotional rock for Sam and Dean, playing a stabilizing, almost maternal figure in their lives, even when their actual mother came back into the picture.

Ad

Her character is built upon the adoption and defense of young women who are solitary hunters or have supernatural power, pointing to her role as a guardian figure in the series. The combination of toughness, kindness, and unyielding loyalty that characterizes Jody has cemented her as a significant and lasting character in Supernatural, valued both for her pragmatic capabilities and her empathetic nature.

This combination of traits makes her a character who can drive a show on her own, a perfect example of strong female representation in the series.

Ad

Also read: 10 most powerful women from Game of Thrones

4) Bobby Singer

Jim Beaver as Bobby Singer in Supernatural (Image via The CW)

Bobby is the father figure closest to Sam and Dean. He protects them from a very early age and indulges in treating them as "kids" instead of making them hunters. Bobby becomes a series regular after season 1 and is always the go-to person whenever the Winchester boys are in trouble or unable to solve a case.

Ad

His popularity increased so high that Supernatural resurrected Bobby from the dead several times as a ghost due to the fact that no other character can match his sassy comments and grumpy sense of humor. Bobby's "Idjits" is one of the most popular words on the show.

Bobby is such a strong character because he has unlimited knowledge of the supernatural and the hunting universe. Sam and Dean would likely be possessed or in hell by now if they didn't have him.

Ad

Read more: 7 strongest characters in James Gunn's 'Superman'

3) Castiel

Misha Collins as Castiel in Supernatural (Image via The CW)

Castiel first appears in season 4 and has been a regular fixture for the rest of the show. Castiel's arrival brings angels into Supernatural mythology for the first time, with his first mission being to bring Dean Winchester back from the dead.

Ad

Early on in the series, Castiel is seen as a conscientious, emotionally controlled angel, but his continued interaction with Sam and Dean Winchester slowly humanizes him, and he undergoes personal development and further motives.

During his time on the show, Castiel's character development takes him through a broad range of narrative transformations. He is portrayed as a loyal angel, a seraph, and, at some points, an antagonist too. These different incarnations enable Castiel to delve into moral grayness, autonomy from heavenly command, and the complexity of free will.

Ad

Even though Castiel encounters many hardships, he continues to stand as a loyal friend to the Winchesters, always coming back to aid them in times of great battle. While opinions vary about Castiel's storyline development in subsequent seasons, he has always been a constant companion to the main characters and often served as both an emotional and strategic partner.

Castiel's arc is unique for its complexity and diversity, making him an integral and lasting element of the Supernatural series.

Ad

Also read: 7 best characters from 'Superman'

2) Sam Winchester

Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester in Supernatural (Image via The CW)

Sam Winchester is presented as the Winchester family's more wayward member, at first not wanting to adopt the life of a hunter. He goes to college and has an opportunity for a regular life, but tragedy constantly brings him back to the world of the supernatural, beginning when he was young and progressing to his fated role as a vessel for Lucifer.

Ad

This painful journey makes Sam endure much agony and inner turmoil. In contrast to Dean, Sam tends to be viewed as the more compassionate and reflective brother, attempting to reconcile pragmatic choice with sensitivity to the emotions of others.

Over the course of the series, Sam has made some decisions that put a strain on his relationship with Dean, but never swayed from his love and devotion to his brother. Dean's death and subsequent sojourn in Hell serve to weigh heavily on Sam, attesting to the powerful connection between them.

Ad

In the face of incredible adversity and personal tragedy, Sam never wavers in his attempts to maintain his moral center and retain his conscience, making his journey one of strength and emotional depth.

Read more: 7 best characters from Downton Abbey

1) Dean Winchester

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester in Supernatural (Image via The CW)

Dean Winchester is an instant fan favorite, with audiences drawn to his brooding personality and die-hard commitment to family. Dean eventually becomes a cultural icon, famous for memorable catchphrases and scenes that have since become synonymous with Supernatural. His character arc is complicated by extreme hardship, such as literal journeys to Hell and back.

Ad

At the core of Dean's character is his adamant commitment to keeping his younger brother, Sam, safe, particularly after their father's death. This guardianship evolves into a greater calling to save others, frequently at tremendous personal expense. Dean's propensity for quick judgments and putting others' lives ahead of his own at times leads to conflict between brothers, yet their relationship is indomitable.

In addition to his depth of feeling, Dean injects humor and relief into bad situations. In the end, his steadfast dedication to defending those around him makes him indispensable to the series and cements him as its center.

Ad

Also read: 7 best characters from MobLand

All seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More