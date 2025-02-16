10 best characters from Cobra Kai

Part three of Cobra Kai's sixth season was released recently and fans couldn't be happier to see their favorite characters back on screen. While the show primarily caters to fans who grew up with the original Karate Kid films, its relatable storyline and clever dialogue have a universal appeal which resulted in a bigger fanbase with each new season. To date, Cobra Kai has six seasons and 65 episodes.

It cannot be denied that one of Cobra Kai's strengths is its long list of interesting characters. The creators have gone the extra mile to introduce characters who feel real and sincere. It also helps that the intelligent narrative takes the time to give each character their own growth arcs which prompts the audience to become even more invested in their lives.

This list takes a look at some of the best characters in Cobra Kai who add depth to the narrative and make the show worth watching.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Johnny Lawrence, Danny LaRusso and eight other Cobra Kai characters who fans will always remember

1) Daniel LaRusso

Fans have enjoyed watching Daniel LaRusso's mature version in action (Image via Cobra Kai Instagram)

Viewers first met Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid (1984) wherein he learns karate under the tutelage of Mr. Miyagi, portrayed by Pat Morita, to defend himself against his bullies. Macchio reprised the role in both The Karate Kid Part II (1986) and The Karate Kid Part III (1989).

It would be hard to imagine Cobra Kai without Daniel and fans were understandably excited when Macchio joined the cast to play an older version of the beloved character. In the show, Daniel is a successful and wealthy adult, and still holds on firmly to the beliefs that he had learnt from Mr. Miyagi.

What endeared the audience to a young Daniel LaRusso back then was that he wasn't perfect. He had his weaknesses but he worked on them. It is endearing to see that even the mature version of the character has his flaws but is always striving to be better and teaching others to do the same.

2) Demetri Alexopoulos

Fans of the show appreciate Demetri's sense of humor (Image via Netflix)

Gianni DeCenzo's Demetri Alexopoulos isn't a central character but he still manages to stand out. Demetri is also one of the few characters in the show who acknowledges that the rivalries between the dojos are quite unnecessary. His stern resolve not to take part in any violence unless absolutely necessary is a major influence on the other characters around him.

Even though Demetri doesn't get a lot of screen time, he has become a fan favorite for his endearing personality and loyalty towards his friends. It also helps that he has a killer sense of humor that makes fans of the show laugh out loud. In season six, Demetri really comes to his own and also evolves as one of the best Miyagi-do fighters.

3) Eli Moskowitz

Eli's redemption arc has been satisfying to watch (Image via Cobra Kai Instagram)

Like The Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai also has inspiring coming-of-age elements that connect to the audience. When fans were first introduced to Jacob Bertrand's Eli, it seemed like the character was very similar to Daniel LaRusso but over the course of the show, it became obvious that he is a very different person.

Like Daniel, Eli was also motivated to learn karate to avoid getting picked on but after he joined Cobra Kai, he became excessively violent. However, things turn for the better when he decides to join Miyagi-Do. Eli's character is interesting to watch because he is constantly looking for his own path is life, something that many fans of Cobra Kai will be able to relate to.

4) John Kreese

John Kreese continues to be a menacing villain (Image via Netflix)

Like Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso, Martin Kove's John Kreese is also a character who was prominently featured in The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II and The Karate Kid Part III. Every good show needs a good villain and Cobra Kai's John Kreese certainly fits the bill.

Fans of Cobra Kai knew what to expect with John because of his menacing past but what the show does really well is add to his backstory. Although the new insight doesn't excuse his violent and manipulative behavior, it certainly helps the audience understand his motivations better which adds to the immersive narrative of the show.

Like in the films, Kove plays his part so well in Cobra Kai that fans of the show cannot help but hate his character.

5) Johnny Lawrence

Johnny is a flawed character but that's what makes him interesting (Image via Cobra Kai Instagram)

From the antagonist in The Karate Kid to becoming the main protagonist of Cobra Kai, William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence has certainly evolved over the years. While it is true that Johnny is still finding his way in Cobra Kai, unlike his old-time adversary Daniel LaRusso, his transformation is the perfect example of a character arc done well.

In the beginning, when viewers first met Johnny, he was spoiled and bratty which is why they wanted Daniel to defeat him and put him in his place. In the show, the audience gets to see a more developed version of the same character. It seems that he has many endearing qualities under that bad-boy persona.

The creators have put a lot of thought into Johnny's redemption arc and it shows, which is why fans of Cobra Kai find themselves rooting for him.

6) Miguel Diaz

Miguel's optimism is infectious (Image via Cobra Kai Instagram)

No one is perfect but fans would agree that Xolo Maridueña's Miguel Diaz comes pretty close. From the get-go, Miguel has played a crucial role in taking the narrative of the show forward. Like Eli, Miguel also has to deal with bullying but he still manages to keep his chin up. His cheerful and positive personality is one of the main reasons why viewers are drawn to the character.

Like many of the other characters in the show, Miguel has been through a lot over the course of the show. It has certainly been an emotional ride for him but even when he made mistakes, he was quick to turn around and learn from them. It is also endearing to see Miguel's life doesn't revolve around only karate and that he is also making an effort to explore all his options for the future.

7) Robby Keene

Robby Keene's dynamic personality makes him interesting (Image via Cobra Kai Instagram)

Tanner Buchanan's Robby Keene is another memorable character from Cobra Kai whose journey on the show has been interesting to follow. Also, given that he was Johnny Lawrence's son naturally made fans pay attention to his character whenever he is on screen.

Like Johnny, Robby is also trying to find himself and makes mistakes like other people his age. As he had to grow up without the mentorship of his father and deal with an absent mother, he didn't have the support system he needed at home which has had a lasting impact on his personality.

However the audience can see that Robby refuses to act like a victim. Instead, he makes every effort to be a better version of himself. Fans of the original films also won't forget the irony of having Johnny's son join Miyagi-Do.

8) Terry Silver

Terry is an intimidating villain who is hard to ignore (Image via Cobra Kai Instagram)

Another familiar face from The Karate Kid movies, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver was the main antagonist of The Karate Kid Part III. In the show, Terry appears prominently from season four onwards. In terms of villains, the show has seen many of them reform their ways but Terry takes a different route altogether.

Initially, when viewers are introduced to Terry in the show, it feels like he is working to be better. But with time, he gets more and more involved in the dojo drama, and not in a good way. It is interesting to note that John Kreese's return is the turning point that leads him down a dark path once again in Cobra Kai.

While Terry's character isn't as well-developed as Kreese's, he is still one of the big factors for the continuing conflict between the dojos in the show.

9) Tory Nichols

Tory's complex personality keeps viewers interested (Image via Cobra Kai Instagram)

The show thrives on complex characters and Peyton List's Tory Nichols is certainly one that fans of the show cannot help but be charmed by. In terms of the character arc, Tory has seen many ups and downs throughout the show. Although she started out as a villain, getting to know her backstory helped fans of the show understand the motivations for her destructive decisions.

She has switched sides many times but it is easy to see that she is a victim of her unfortunate circumstances which makes her endearing and relatable. Strong and competitive, Tory pulls damaging punches when she wants to hurt her adversaries. But at the same time, it is evident that she is not made of stone. Despite her tough-as-nails exterior, she has an emotional side to her as well.

10) Samantha LaRusso

Samantha is very much like her father (Image via Cobra Kai Instagram)

Mary Mouser's Samantha LaRusso caught the eye of fans from the very beginning because she is the daughter of Daniel LaRusso. Even though many viewers expected her to be brash and spoiled because of the fact that she comes from a well-to-do family, she turned out to be humble and sincere.

In a lot of ways, she is very similar to her father and is always striving to see the best in herself and in others. The things that she has learned from Mr. Miyagi have helped mold the way she thinks and reacts. And the fact that she can hold her own in a fight against just about anybody also makes her character impressive.

Yes, she makes mistakes but she doesn't let them define her. It is also heartening to see that she isn't particularly fond of violence and fights only when she needs to.

These Cobra Kai characters are memorable because they are strong, passionate and make an impression every time they appear on the screen.

