Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: New sneak peek sees Kreese and others mourn Kwon's death

The final chapter of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 airs on February 13, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. This season looks at what happened after Kwon Jae-Sung's sad death, which changed the lives of many characters. The tournament had fierce battles, and it ended on a melancholic note that made both the characters and the fans sad.

After a month, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 picks up where part 2 left off, with Kwon's death. Kreese and others are still in shock over the death of the skilled fighter. In the first few scenes of the Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 teaser, Kreese blames himself for Kwon's untimely death.

Master Kim is also filled with grief as he thinks about how terrible things have become. At the same time, Daniel LaRusso has stopped practicing karate and is having a hard time dealing with his loss.

These scenes are heartbreaking because they show how much Kwon's death has affected many characters, especially Kreese and Kim. This tragedy hangs over the whole season and affects everyone, from Kwon's old enemies to people who used to be in his life.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 premieres on February 13, 2025

Starting February 13, 2025, viewers can only stream Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 on Netflix.

The death of Kwon Jae-Sung

The death of Kwon Jae-Sung in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 is a major turning point in the show. His death happens during a fight at the Sekai Taikai tournament. Because he is under too much stress to deal with Axel Kovacevic, Kwon dies in a terrible accident.

During the fight, Kwon trips and falls on a knife, which ends his untimely death. His death was a terrible blow to everyone who knew him, especially Kreese and Master Kim, who cared a lot about Kwon's future.

The first few scenes of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 show how people are feeling after Kwon's death. Kreese feels terrible about bringing the knife into the fight and thinks that he is to blame. It's clear that he feels bad about what he did as he mourns the death of the young fighter.

The seriousness of the situation is clear from what Kreese and Master Kim said at Kwon's funeral. Kim says she wants to get even with Kwon and says that Kwon's death will have bad results.

Kwon's death shows that even the best fighters can be hurt and that bad things can happen out of the blue. Many important characters in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 are affected by the emotional weight of this loss throughout the rest of the episode. People who cared about Kwon will miss him terribly. He left a huge hole in the dojo and in their hearts.

Kreese's guilt and Master Kim's revenge

Kreese is heartbroken over Kwon's death and thinks that he is to blame. In the scenes after the funeral, Kreese talks to Master Kim and says he's sorry he brought the knife to the fight. He looks very upset, and the guilt he feels for Kwon's death is very heavy on him.

Even though Kreese seems tough on the outside, he is clearly hurting as he mourns the death of the young fighter who had become like a son to him.

Master Kim, on the other hand, can't stop wanting to get even. She talks about how angry and upset she is about Kwon's death and promises to make those responsible pay. Kwon had been with her since they were kids, so their deep bond made her feel this way.

The two characters, Kreese and Kim, are stuck between wanting to make things right and seeking redemption for their fallen comrade. Even though they are sad, they want to get even, which makes the story even more intense.

Daniel LaRusso and his struggle in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

Daniel LaRusso's love for karate starts to fade as Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 goes on. The trauma of Kwon's death and the violence of the Sekai Taikai tournament make Daniel wonder what his purpose is.

After the tragedy, Daniel focuses on his family and his dealership as a way to take his mind off of how sad he is. Karate used to be a big part of his life, and he finds it hard to accept that it might not be in his future.

Johnny Lawrence, on the other hand, stays true to what he believes about karate, which is very different from Daniel's emotional journey. Johnny stays dedicated to his students, but Daniel pulls away from the world he used to love.

This change in Daniel's personality is a big part of the season because it shows how he has grown over the course of the show. His next steps are still unclear, leaving fans to wonder what lies ahead for him in the world of Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will be available to stream on Netflix from February 13, 2025.

