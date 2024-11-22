Is Cobra Kai ending after season 6? Explained

Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai is officially coming to an end with its sixth season. The announcement, made by Netflix on January 20, 2023, marks the conclusion of the story that first debuted in 2018. The creators—Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg—have stated that the decision to end the show was intentional, aimed at providing a satisfying conclusion to the beloved series.

In a joint statement released via social media and Netflix's official press channels, the creators expressed their gratitude:

"Reacquainting the world with the 'Karate Kid' universe has been our humble honor. Making 'Cobra Kai' has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

The creators also highlighted their long-standing goal of ending the series on their own terms, ensuring a proper conclusion for its characters and narrative. They continued:

"Our day one goal with 'Cobra Kai' has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of 'Cobra Kai.'"

Cobra Kai's potential future plans: Closure, Sekai Taikai, and a new Karate Kid movie

A still from Cobra-Kai (Image via Netflix)

The final season is divided into three parts. Part 1 premiered on July 18, 2024, followed by part 2 on November 15, 2024, with part 3 scheduled for release on February 13, 2025. This segmented approach allows the creators to dedicate time and attention to each character's arc while wrapping up loose ends.

The plot of the final season focuses on the Sekai Taikai, the world’s most prestigious karate tournament. This event is expected to serve as the stage for the resolution of long-standing rivalries, particularly between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). It serves as the culmination of the show's central themes: mentorship, redemption, and legacy.

Although Cobra Kai is ending, fans of the Karate Kid universe have more to look forward to. A new film titled Karate Kid: Legends is in the works, set to release on May 30, 2025. The movie will bring back Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, building on the legacy of both the original Karate Kid series and its reboot.

With the creators openly sharing their commitment to crafting a satisfying conclusion and the series' final chapter underway, it’s clear that Cobra Kai is closing out in a way that honors its past while looking ahead to new possibilities within the franchise. Fans can anticipate an emotionally charged and action-packed finale to one of Netflix’s most popular series.

What happened at the end of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2?

A still from Cobra-Kai (Image via Netflix)

At the end of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, chaos erupts during the Sekai Taikai tournament. As the semifinal matches unfold, tensions rise when the Russian dojo, Tiger Strike, previously disqualified from the tournament, storms the arena. This leads to an all-out brawl involving fighters, coaches, and security.

John Kreese, who has been a shadowy presence throughout the season, arrives at the scene wielding a dagger, clearly aiming to confront Terry Silver. However, amid the chaos of the fight, the dagger is dropped. In a tragic accident, student Kwon Jae-Sung falls onto the blade, resulting in his untimely death. The arena is immediately plunged into silence as the magnitude of the tragedy sinks in.

The tournament is abruptly halted, and the focus shifts to the devastating consequences of the violence. The shocking death leaves characters reeling, with the future of the Sekai Taikai and the legacy of the competing dojos hanging in the balance.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is set to release on Netflix on February 15, 2025.

