Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reportedly leave U.S. after Trump’s election, put Montecito home on market

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly left the United States for a new life in England, settling in Cotswolds region. According to sources cited by TMZ, the move reportedly follows Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, a result DeGeneres found difficult to accept.

The couple has reportedly put their Montecito, California estate on the market, a property they’ve called home since 2019. Though details remain scarce about their other Southern California residences, the Montecito mansion, located near neighbors like Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, is either pocket-listed or soon to be listed for sale.

Ellen DeGeneres ended The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022 after a 19-season run that made her a daytime television icon. The decision reportedly followed a wave of allegations in 2020 that accused the show’s workplace of being toxic, with claims of s*xual misconduct, racism, and bullying among staff members.

A report published by BuzzFeed News on July 16, 2020, brought the issue to light, leading to an internal investigation.

As a result, three senior producers were dismissed. Ellen addressed the controversy during the show's final season, telling her audience, “Things happened here that should never have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

The backlash substantially affected Ellen’s public image, and her apology marked an attempt to rebuild trust. However, in her 2024 Netflix comedy special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, she said,

“Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f**k yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind.”

The BuzzFeed News report also showed a series of allegations against The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which painted a troubling picture of its behind-the-scenes environment. The article included interviews with current and former employees who reportedly described experiencing racism, intimidation, and a lack of accountability among senior staff members.

Some employees claimed they were fired after taking medical or bereavement leave, while others alleged that they were instructed not to speak directly to Ellen DeGeneres.

One particularly serious claim involved racial insensitivity, with a Black employee reporting instances of microaggressions and inappropriate comments.

For instance, they recounted being told by a senior producer, “Oh wow, you both have box braids; I hope we don’t get you confused.”

Another employee alleged they were reprimanded for creating a GoFundMe campaign to raise money after struggling financially during the pandemic, as the company believed it reflected poorly on the show.

The report noted that many of the allegations were aimed at senior managers rather than DeGeneres herself. However, some employees felt that the culture stemmed from a lack of oversight on her part.

In response to the report, WarnerMedia conducted an internal investigation, resulting in the removal of three senior producers. DeGeneres stated at the time, apologizing to staff and taking responsibility as the face of the show.

