Cobra Kai: Peyton List's face draws a lot of attention, and for a very odd reason

Peyton List’s portrayal of Tory Nichols in the Netflix series Cobra Kai has garnered widespread popularity and critical acclaim. However, this isn't the only aspect of the actress that is being discussed online.

Part 1 of Cobra Kai season 6 was released on July 18, 2024, on Netflix. List joined the series in its second season as Tory Nichols, an aggressive and free-spirited woman. While Peyton List’s portrayal of the character has received praise, the actress’ facial features have also sparked discussion on the internet.

Some Reddit users have commented on what they perceive as uneven features in List’s face, noting that the asymmetry becomes particularly noticeable on screen. This has led to speculation about whether the actress might consider cosmetic surgery in the future.

Peyton List is known for playing a wide range of characters on screen. Her breakthrough role came in the Disney Channel series Jessie (2011-2015), where she played Emma Ross. Since then, she has appeared in productions such as The Thinning (2016) and its sequel, The Thinning: New World Order (2018), School Spirits (2023-present), and others.

Peyton List's face draws attention for allegedly uneven features

Some users on Reddit have observed that Peyton List’s appearance looked different at different times. Most users attributed this to the fact that changing make-up or hairstyle could do that. However, there were other theories put forward as well.

For instance, one Reddit user mentioned that her forehead looked odd and her face was “atypical” and “asymmetrical.” In fact, some fans of Cobra Kai found List’s allegedly uneven facial features to be so striking that they were reportedly distracted every time the actress appeared on screen.

Many users agreed with this observation, though some speculated that Peyton List’s seemingly uneven facial structure could be the result of a medical condition. This condition causes the two sides of the face to grow at different rates. Essentially, one side of the face grows at a normal pace, while the other one retains the shape of the child’s face for longer than usual, causing unevenness in the overall structure.

These remarks led some users to speculate whether the actress could potentially opt for surgery to “fix” her facial structures. However, no official updates are available on this matter. On the other hand, some users commented that the actress’ face looked well enough as it was and that no surgery was needed.

Peyton List portrays Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai

Tory Nichols is one of the central characters in Cobra Kai. A fiercely free-thinking and independent woman, Nichols is a troubled teen who joins the newly reopened Cobra Kai Dojo as a student. Her free-spirited ways prompt her to speak her mind and lash out at anyone who angers her.

Nichols is a victim of the ruthless tutelage of her sensei, John Kreese. Her aggression and vengefulness can be traced back to her traumatic time under Kreese. She is infamous for initiating the school karate war, which led to her expulsion.

As Cobra Kai progresses, Peyton List’s character, Tory Nichols, gains more and more notoriety, becoming more aggressive and vengeful. Her karate acumen earns her the nickname Queen Cobra.

Cobra Kai season 6: Release date and cast

Cobra Kai season 6 will consist of 15 episodes in total. The first part, featuring five episodes, was released on Netflix on July 18, 2024. The next part is set to be released in November 2024.

Peyton List returns as Tory Nichols this season. The cast also includes:

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Jacob Bertrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

