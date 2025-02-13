Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 ending explained: Who dies in the final showdown?

After six seasons and nearly seven years, Cobra Kai has officially come to an end with Cobra Kai season 6 part 3. What started as a YouTube Red revival of The Karate Kid in 2018 turned into a Netflix hit, bringing back Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence while introducing a new generation of fighters.

With season 6 part 3 wrapping up the story, queries on the Sekai Taikai tournament, the fate of Cobra Kai, and the biggest rivalries of the series, have been answered.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 ends with a showdown—not just in the tournament but outside of it. John Kreese and Terry Silver die in a fight aboard the latter's yacht. Silver, still trying to manipulate the Sekai Taikai, orders Johnny’s wife and newborn kidnapped to throw him off before his final match.

Kreese, realizing what Silver is about to do, sneaks on to the yacht and fights him. During the brawl, a gas leak spreads across the deck. Kreese throws his cigar onto the fuel, causing an explosion that kills both men.

With Kreese gone, Johnny faces Sensei Wolf in the final tiebreaker fight of the Sekai Taikai. At first, Johnny struggles, but Daniel reminds him that he is not the same fighter he was in 1984. Instead of rushing in, Johnny waits for Wolf to strike, counters him, and lands the final blow, winning the tournament for Cobra Kai.

The final scene ties to The Karate Kid. Johnny and Daniel, now partners, sit together for a meal. Daniel tries to catch a fly with chopsticks, just like Mr. Miyagi once did. Before he can, Johnny squashes it with his hand and says, “No mercy.”

Cobra Kai ends with Johnny in charge of his dojo, Daniel running Miyagi-Do, and both dojos working together for the future.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: Who wins the Sekai Taikai?

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

The Sekai Taikai tournament is the biggest competition in the world of karate, and the final three episodes focus heavily on it. With Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang on the ropes after Robby Keene is injured, the championship seems to be going to the Iron Dragons. However, everything changes when Tory Nichols and Miguel switch sides and fight for Cobra Kai.

Tory faces Zara Malik in the girls’ division final. Zara, the star fighter from Iron Dragons, is aggressive and powerful, but Tory manages to outmaneuver her and land a decisive hit, making her the Sekai Taikai champion. Tory, who won the All Valley Tournament in season 4, never embraced it due to Silver’s cheating. However, it is different this time as the win feels genuine.

Miguel, meanwhile, goes up against Axel Kovacevic in the boys’ final. Axel has been the most dominant fighter in the tournament, but Miguel—now fighting for Cobra Kai under Johnny—manages to outlast him, using a mix of offense and defense to land the final blow. Cobra Kai and Iron Dragons are now tied, setting up a final tiebreaker between their senseis—Johnny and Wolf.

Johnny’s win against Wolf officially makes Cobra Kai the world champion dojo. But Johnny’s version of Cobra Kai, unlike the past, is a balance of aggression and discipline, striking first but knowing when to hold back.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: What happens to the villains?

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

While Silver is focused on the tournament, another fight is brewing behind the scenes. Master Kim Sun-Yung, the sensei of the original Cobra Kai, orders his granddaughter, Kim Da-Eun, to prove she is worthy by killing either Kreese or himself. At first, it looks like she will take out Kreese. However, she turns against her grandfather instead.

In Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 Kim Da-Eun uses the deadly technique her grandfather tried to teach her against him, killing him instantly. She then walks away from the tournament, leaving the Cobra Kai name behind. Her decision is not out of compassion but power. She wanted control of the family’s legacy, and now she has it.

Meanwhile, Silver, who has been battling terminal illness, makes one final move to secure his legacy. He convinces Gunther Braun to restart the Sekai Taikai despite Kwon’s death, offering to fund the entire tournament.

While it looks like he is doing it for the competition, his real plan is to cement Iron Dragons as the new face of karate. But his downfall comes when Kreese intervenes, leading to their deadly yacht fight.

With Kreese and Silver dead and Kim Da-Eun leaving, Cobra Kai is finally free from its past villains.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: What happens to the main characters after the tournament?

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3

With the tournament over, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 ensures to wrap up its major characters. Johnny officially reopens the Cobra Kai dojo, but with a twist—his students will also train at Miyagi-Do. He and Daniel are no longer rivals. They are equal partners, making sure the next generation of fighters gets both offense and defense training.

Miguel and Sam leave for Japan, where Sam is set to study for a year. Miguel goes with her temporarily to help her settle before heading to Stanford. They promise to make their long-distance relationship work.

Tory and Robby are offered contracts to become professional fighters. Instead of dojo wars, they will now travel the world doing demonstrations and competing in high-level tournaments.

Hawk and Demetri head to Caltech, proving that karate was just one chapter in their lives. Devon and Kenny stay behind to train under Johnny and Daniel, continuing the rivalry into the next generation.

As for Kreese’s final impact, Johnny never learns about his sacrifice on the yacht. Kreese had always been a complicated figure—a mentor, a villain, and in the end, someone who chose to protect the person he hurt the most. His story ends in fire, but Johnny moves forward, shaping Cobra Kai into something better.

In the last moments of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, Daniel and Johnny sit together, laughing and reflecting on their journey. And with that, Cobra Kai ends the same way it started: with two men whose lives were changed by karate, now standing on the same side.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is available on Netflix.

