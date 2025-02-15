"Mary's got the curly girl method" - When Tanner Buchanan complimented Mary Mouser's hair during interview

Tanner Buchanan and his fellow cast members from Netflix's Cobra Kai filmed a video for Seventeen Magazine on January 8, 2022. In the video, Tanner joins his co-stars Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Xolo Maridueña, Gianni DeCenzo, and Peyton List to play the game of Superlatives, where they answer questions about each other.

Fans of Cobra Kai were delighted to see the camaraderie between their favorite stars and learn fun anecdotes from their time filming the martial arts series. While answering who has the best hair among them, Peyton, Tanner, and Gianni pick Mary, with Tanner adding:

"Mary's got the curly girl method."

Tanner Buchanan and his Cobra Kai co-stars reveal their secret talents

During the interview, they also picked Gianni as the funniest and most awkward member of the group. Moreover, the co-stars learned surprising things about each other as well, such as the fact that Peyton, Tanner, and Mary are all trained in tap dancing. They also shared that Ralph Macchio and Thomas Ian Griffith learned tap dancing as kids.

About Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai is created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg and is a sequel to Robert Mark Kamen's The Karate Kid film franchise, released between 1984 and 1994.

The series premiered its first season on YouTube Red / YouTube Premium in May 2018 and was picked up by Netflix from the third season onwards. The show's sixth and final season was split into three five-episode parts, aired from July 18, 2024, to February 13, 2025.

Cobra Kai brought back the characters of Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka) from the original film series.

Additionally, the younger generation of karate kids included Demetri Alexopoulos (played by Gianni DeCenzo), Miguel Diaz (played by Xolo Maridueña), Robby Keene (played by Tanner Buchanan), Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz (played by Jacob Bertrand), Tory Nichols (played by Peyton List), and Samantha LaRusso (played by Mary Mouser), among others.

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser got engaged in February 2025

At the Cobra Kai series finale event on February 12, 2025, Tanner and Mary looked cozy and wore matching rings, sparking engagement rumors. The next day, they surprised fans by officially announcing their engagement on Instagram.

Their post read:

"We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged. This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another. We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world."

The two never spoke candidly about their relationship in the past. But, both have gushed about each other, with Mary calling Tanner her "bestest buddy" and "bestie" in tribute posts to her co-star. They were even paired together on screen.

In the Netflix drama, Mary plays the protagonist, Daniel LaRusso's daughter, Samantha LaRusso. Tanner plays his former rival Johnny Lawrence's son, Robby Keene. The two fall in love briefly in the second season while training at the Miyagi-Do.

Mary Mouser has also played leading roles in Body of Proof, Freakish, Life Is Wild, etc. She has had recurring roles in NCIS, The King of Queens, Ghost Whisperer, Monk, Criminal Minds, Lie to Me, and many others. Meanwhile, Tanner Buchanan has appeared in The Goldbergs, Grey's Anatomy, Fuller House, Game Shakers, Designated Survivor, The Fosters, etc.

All episodes of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix.

