Netflix has released or yet to release major content from prominent shows this year. From the final seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and The Sandman, to new works, such as KPop Demon Hunters, Untamed, and more, the streaming platform has several shows and movies making waves on the internet in 2025.

However, the streaming giant has also bid adieu to several of its original content through cancellations. While such decisions were stated to be taken on the basis of cost-benefit analysis by Netflix, the announcements came as a shock to many viewers.

Discussing this trend on the platform, several people took to the internet to express their displeasure about the same. Such cancellations, many highlighted, were making them reconsider their subscriptions to the platform.

Talking about this trend, one of the Reddit users shared:

"It's the circle of cancellation. They cancel, you cancel. If there is a next time, don't get invested in any Netflix show until it has at least a second season."

Other users on Reddit also shared similar opinions on Netflix's content.

"Yep, this is why I have stopped watching newer shows and gone back to some of the older stuff I missed the first time around. At least then there is a beginning, middle and end," a Reddit user said.

"It's the Netflix way. When I find a show that has three seasons I always Google it to find out if they were given an ending. If they weren't I don't start it," another user commented.

"They have no idea what makes a show popular, so they geenlight everything and then cancel the underperformers," a user on Reddit mentioned.

"Omg don’t get me started I actually feel RAGE about this topic, more than I probably should do 😂 it’s got to a point where I don’t start a show until I know it’s finished!," another user highlighted.

Some fans also took examples of several content from the past to highlight their negative reactions to the platform's cancellation and delay trend.

"I was so sad when they canceled Lockwood & Co. Especially considering Ruby Stokes leaving Bridgeton to be in this," a Reddit user said.

"MARCO POLO still affects me to this day... Also... Give me Castlevania Nocturne Season 3 !!!," another Reddit user shared.

"Yea wrapping Sandman, Squid Game , Stranger Things and then may come back for the Gentlemen if the reviews are good. It takes them way too long to get another season dropped from when they do greenlight another season - and the main sentiment with Netflix is don’t get attached with any original programming it rolls out," stated a Reddit user.

With several people talking about canceling their platform subscription over this issue, there were also some who highlighted how this trend had been prevalent within other platforms as well.

"This isn't exclusive to Netflix and has been happening on every 'network' for decades," one of the Reddit users said.

"Then cancel it. This isnt a netflix only problem, but it seems to happen more with netflix because they are more willing to try more content," commented another Reddit user.

"You will be a sad person. All networks and streamers cancel shows. Sometimes the ones you love," another user stated.

All about recently cancelled shows and upcoming content on Netflix

While there are several shows and movies scheduled to soon join the platform's originals list, the streaming giant has also been discontinuing many projects for varied reasons. Recently, the mystery series, The Residence, and the medical procedural drama, Pulse, were cancelled by the streaming service after one season each, despite presence in the platform's internal global top 10 rankings.

Previous shows that also got cancelled by the platform include Santa Clarita Diet, 1899, The OA, Lockwood & Co., and Mindhunter, among others. These shows managed to gain a space in viewers' hearts, but viewership and budget-related issues have led the platform to put an end to them.

However, viewers can expect new content and returning series with new seasons to binge ahead this year. In the next month, i.e., August 2025, anticipated content like Wednesday season 2, My Oxford Year, My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, and more will be released, giving fans fresh materials to watch.

