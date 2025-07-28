  • home icon
"travis kelce take it back!" — Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 casts Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Jul 28, 2025 11:09 GMT
Netflix
Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 casts Travis Kelce (Image via Netflix)

Kansas City Chiefs superstar and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce has become one of the most talked-about faces in Happy Gilmore 2. Available on Netflix starting July 25, 2025, the long-anticipated follow-up to the 1996 Adam Sandler classic features a lineup of celebrity cameos, including Kelce’s brief but buzzworthy performance.

Since its global premiere, the movie has generated a whirlwind of reactions from critics, fans, and celebrities alike. But it's Kelce's scene-stealing cameo that has made the biggest splash, especially after Netflix dropped an Instagram reel featuring the cameo, which quickly went viral.

Netflix shared the clip of Travis Kelce on Instagram with the caption:

“travis kelce, take it back!”

The video, now boasting over 30,000 likes, has spawned memes, reactions, and even a 13/10 rating with a honey-emoji shout-out by Taylor Swift, Kelce’s global pop icon girlfriend.

Travis Kelce’s cameo brings surreal humor to Happy Gilmore 2

In Happy Gilmore 2, Travis Kelce appears as a country club waiter during a dinner scene featuring real-life golf legends like Jack Nicklaus, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler, alongside Bad Bunny, who plays Happy Gilmore’s new caddy, Oscar.

In the scene, Kelce’s character serves cocktails with a side of attitude, ultimately firing Oscar in front of an appalled audience. However, the truly unforgettable moment comes later in a “happy place” fantasy sequence, where Oscar imagines Kelce strapped to a wooden pole, shirtless and smothered in honey, screaming as a bear walks up to attack him.

The scene is intentionally over-the-top and drenched in slapstick and meant to parallel the kind of surreal humor that characterized the original film.

Taylor Swift and Adam Sandler applaud Travis Kelce’s cameo

Fueling the viral moment around Travis Kelce even further was none other than pop star Taylor Swift, who took to her Instagram Stories less than an hour after the release of Happy Gilmore 2 to sing its praises. Swift, who has been publicly dating Kelce since 2023, wrote:

“An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯.”
Her post ended with a honey-pot emoji, a subtle yet obvious reference to the surreal bear fantasy scene in which a shirtless Kelce is covered in honey.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler, one of the movie's stars and co-writers, said that Kelce demonstrated great dedication and a sense of comedic delivery. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly after the premiere in New York City on July 21, Sandler shared:

"But what a guy. He's funny, just great personality. Just somebody that you'd want to hang out with all day long, and that he feels like he's your buddy. He feels like he will protect you. He feels like he's going to be nice to your family. He's got everything. And as an actor, swear to God, he could be a superstar if he wanted to do that."
Sandler also recounted that Kelce had played in an NFL game one day before filming and showed up with visible bruises, yet filmed his scenes without any second thoughts.

Interested viewers can stream Happy Gilmore 2 exclusively on Netflix.

