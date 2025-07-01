When will My Oxford Year premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

My Oxford Year starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, is set to be released on Netflix on August 1, 2025. The film, a love story set at Oxford University, is an adaptation of Julia Whelan's novel of the same name, while Iain Morris has directed it.

My Oxford Year follows Anna (Sofia Carson), who has moved to Oxford University for a year to make her dreams come true. Things are going well until she meets her new poetry professor, Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest). A spark between the two turns into strong love for Anna, which Jamie isn't really comfortable with.

From exploring what Jamie is hiding to witnessing how Anna will face it all, the upcoming film promises to bring a distinct viewing experience for the viewers. My Oxford Year will release on Netflix on August 1, 2025.

My Oxford Year to explore Anna's unique love story

A still from My Oxford Year (Image via Netflix)

My Oxford Year follows Anna as she goes to Oxford University for a year and how her life changes there. She has a job lined up at Goldman Sachs when she returns to the US from her year-long study abroad program at Oxford.

However, things take a turn when she is introduced to Jamie Davensport, a poetry professor. Anna and Jamie find themselves attracted to each other and eventually begin a fun but unserious romance.

All goes well until Anna starts falling for Jamie, who notices it and asks her to ensure that she makes her time at Oxford worth it without focusing on him. Meanwhile, Anna is unsettled by this and also senses that Jamie is hiding something from her.

He tells her to leave him be, as he is broken and not someone who can be fixed. The film explores how Anna navigates through this rough patch in her relationship with Jamie and what it all leads to in the end.

My Oxford Year's trailer gives a glimpse of Anna and Jamie's journey

A trailer of My Oxford Year was released on YouTube on Monday, June 30, 2025, and gave viewers a look into what the movie will entail. The trailer begins with a cheerful Anna rushing to her first day at Oxford University.

Her new chapter at Oxford University takes a distinct turn as she meets her poetry professor, Jamie Davenport. Played by Corey Mylchreest, Jamie's personality catches Anna's attention, and the two eventually start a casual relationship.

From exploring the hidden sections of the library to sharing fun moments, the trailer shows Anna and Jaime enjoying their time together. However, the fun times come to an end as Jamie attempts to put an end to it all after Anna grows feelings for him. He claims that he is broken, and Anna should not waste her time on him.

Anna, despite being warned by her friend, does not seem to give up on her bond with Jamie. The trailer highlights her feelings as she tells Jamie that he does not have to face all his untold problems alone.

The film will unravel all about Jamie's reasons for ending the relationship, Anna's efforts to mend it all, and how it all comes together at the end.

Where to watch My Oxford Year?

A still from My Oxford Year (Image via Netflix)

My Oxford Year will be available to stream online on Netflix. The movie adaptation of Julia Whelan's novel will be released on the streaming platform on August 1, 2025. Directed by Iain Morris, the film's screenplay is written by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne.

To watch Anna and Jamie's love story, viewers can subscribe to Netflix through their varied subscription plans. A standard plan includes access to a few HD content on the platform for up to two devices and can be purchased at the price of $7.99/ month.

Netflix's standard ad-free plan is available for $17.99/month with offers like unlimited HD content, two 2 supported devices, and more. An extra member can be added at $6.99/month with ads and $8.99/month for ad-free viewing.

Viewers can also get a premium plan priced at $24.99/month, which comes with unlimited content, 4K Ultra HD quality, four supported devices, and more.

All cast members in My Oxford Year and their characters

A still from My Oxford Year (Image via Netflix)

My Oxford Year includes a variety of actors featured in the cast of the film. Purple Hearts (2022, sensation Sofia Carson plays the lead role of Anna De La Vega, who is ambitious and full of dreams. Corey Mylchreest, popularly known for his role as King George from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023), plays the role of Jamie in the upcoming film.

Other actors and their characters from the film are listed below:

Dogray Scott as William Davenport

Catherine McCormack as Antonia Davenport

Harry Trevaldwyn as Charlie Butler

Esmé Kingdom as Maggie Timbs

Nikhil Parmar as Tom Sethi

Poppy Gilbert as Cecelia Knowles

Romina Cocca as Mrs. De La Vega

Yadier Fernández as Mr. De La Vega

The film brings a diverse set of actors together, promising a distinct acting performance for the audience to witness.

Final thoughts

A still from My Oxford Year (Image via Netflix)

The film will offer the viewers a romantic watch to experience in August. The team behind the film has also delivered some of the most iconic works in the past.

Along with the cast being a part of popular films and series, the producers of The Fault in Our Stars (2014) are also behind the making of this film. The director of the movie, Ian Morris, is known for his works such as The Inbetweeners (2008-2010), Flight of the Conchords (2007-2009), and more.

Julia Whelan's novel was an adaptation of Allison Burnett's original screenplay. With a 3.9 rating on Goodreads, the novel has received mixed reactions from global readers so far.

