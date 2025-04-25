  • home icon
Split Fiction: Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney reportedly working on movie adaptation with writers of Deadpool and Wolverine

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 25, 2025 07:28 GMT
Sydney Sweeney will be starring in the upcoming Split Fiction movie adaptation (Image via Electronic Arts and Getty)
Popular Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney is reportedly working on a movie adaptation of Split Fiction. Launched just a few weeks ago, the video game is one of the best releases by Josef Fares, founder of Hazelight Studios. It features classic co-op mechanics and has gained popularity almost instantly.

Within days of its release, Split Fiction proved its potential, selling over two million copies within its first week. On March 20, 2025, Variety reported that bidding for the rights to the game would take place during the Game Developers Conference, which ran from March 17 to March 21.

More details about Split Fiction movie adaptation

Hazelight Studios&#039; latest game features classic co-op (Image via Electronic Arts)
Split Fiction is a classic co-op title that follows two female protagonists, Zoe and Mio. While Sydney Sweeney is rumored to star in the film, it is unclear which role she will play. No further details about the cast have been revealed yet.

The movie adaptation will reportedly be directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Jon M. Chu. Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson's Story Kitchen are expected to produce the film, with Sydney Sweeney serving as an executive producer.

Story Kitchen has a lot of experience adapting video games into films. They have adapted titles like Sonic the Hedgehog and Streets of Rage. They are also currently working on another Hazelight Studios game adaptation, It Takes Two, which is being produced by WWE star Dwayne Johnson.

While the original game was written by Josef Fares and Sebastian Johansson of Hazelight Studios, the movie’s script is currently in development. It will reportedly be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

At this time, there are no updates or even speculations about the adaptation’s release date. Stay tuned for more information in the future.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
