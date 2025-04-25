Split Fiction: Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney reportedly working on movie adaptation with writers of Deadpool and Wolverine

Popular Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney is reportedly working on a movie adaptation of Split Fiction. Launched just a few weeks ago, the video game is one of the best releases by Josef Fares, founder of Hazelight Studios. It features classic co-op mechanics and has gained popularity almost instantly.

Ad

Within days of its release, Split Fiction proved its potential, selling over two million copies within its first week. On March 20, 2025, Variety reported that bidding for the rights to the game would take place during the Game Developers Conference, which ran from March 17 to March 21.

More details about Split Fiction movie adaptation

Hazelight Studios' latest game features classic co-op (Image via Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction is a classic co-op title that follows two female protagonists, Zoe and Mio. While Sydney Sweeney is rumored to star in the film, it is unclear which role she will play. No further details about the cast have been revealed yet.

Ad

Trending

The movie adaptation will reportedly be directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Jon M. Chu. Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson's Story Kitchen are expected to produce the film, with Sydney Sweeney serving as an executive producer.

Story Kitchen has a lot of experience adapting video games into films. They have adapted titles like Sonic the Hedgehog and Streets of Rage. They are also currently working on another Hazelight Studios game adaptation, It Takes Two, which is being produced by WWE star Dwayne Johnson.

Ad

While the original game was written by Josef Fares and Sebastian Johansson of Hazelight Studios, the movie’s script is currently in development. It will reportedly be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

At this time, there are no updates or even speculations about the adaptation’s release date. Stay tuned for more information in the future.

Check out our other Split Fiction guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.