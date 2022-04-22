×
"We're going to bring one of the biggest, most bada** games to the screen" – Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on film adaptation of popular video game

The Rock during his entrance on an edition of SmackDown in 2019!
Apr 22, 2022
WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is all set to produce the film adaptation of the video game It Takes Two for Amazon Prime Video.

The award-winning game by Hazelight Studios will be produced by The Rock's Seven Bucks Production company. In addition to Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and developers of the game, Josef Fares & Oskar Wolontis will be executive producers.

The film will follow May and Cody's adventure in finding their way back from having their minds transported into dolls made by their daughter. What sets the game apart is an action-adventure, two-player co-op format wherein a single-player mode doesn't exist. It was awarded Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. The game, developed in March last year, has over 10 million players across the globe.

Two tickets please! 🔥 twitter.com/EA/status/1516… https://t.co/kEE9AUmSRd

In an interview with Men's Journal in January this year, Johnson said he was excited to work on bringing one of the biggest games to the screen and do right by his gamer friends:

“I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year. We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most bada** games to the screen – one that I’ve played for years. I’m really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do right by our gamer friends – but really we’re just going to make a great movie." (H/T - Men's Journal)

Johnson will be starring in his first DC superhero film Black Adam, slated for release in October this year.

Dwayne Johnson is focussing on other ventures

The actor cum producer is currently starring in and producing the sitcom Young Rock based on his personal life and rise to stardom.

Over the past few years, Dwayne Johnson has worked on many successful projects and endeavors. In addition to being an actor, producer, and owner of an XFL team, The Rock is an entrepreneur and founder of Teremana Tequila and the Chief Energy Officer of Zoa Energy drinks.

Big launch this week of our @ZOAenergy partnership with #Costco. ZOA will now be sold in all Costcos across the country 🇺🇸 #1 fastest growing energy drink in the market! 🚀Thank you everyone and ENJOY YOUR ZOA! #ZoaEnergy#COSTCO 🇺🇸 twitter.com/ZOAenergy/stat…
Johnson was last seen on WWE TV on an episode of SmackDown in October 2019, where he teamed with Becky Lynch to attack Happy Corbin (formerly known as King Corbin).

