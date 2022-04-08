"I'm a passionate dude" - The Rock sheds light on upcoming major announcements 

The Rock has always managed to stay in the spotlight, be it through one platform or the other, and now he is planning on making his current project as big as possible.

Vince McMahon initially owned the XFL and refounded the company after it was first created as a joint venture with WWE in 2001. However, the company had to file for bankruptcy in 2020 due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. The league was sold to Dwayne Johnson in August 2020, who now has plans to relaunch it in February 2023.

The Great One recently stated that he has some major announcements for the XFL that he intends on revealing soon. Earlier today, he took to Twitter to open up on his upcoming plans for the American Football League:

"The XFL. We’re pumped about the big announcements we have coming up. I’m a passionate dude and I’ll tell you guys, this is one passionate organization. Everyone buying into the dream.Very cool (and motivating) to feel the energy & mana," The Rock wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see what the former WWE Champion's upcoming major announcements are regarding the promotion.

Could we see The Rock back in WWE anytime soon?

The Rock's last WWE appearance came in 2019 on the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown. He was part of a segment featuring Becky Lynch and King Corbin on the show, which ended with him and Lynch standing tall. While many fans expect The Great One to return to the company soon, he is yet to show up.

However, since Roman Reigns turned heel and assumed the Tribal Chief gimmick, many believed that this would end up with The Rock possibly returning, given his relation to The Head of the Table.

With next year's WrestleMania set to take place in Los Angeles, it would be the perfect occasion for Dwayne Johnson to come out of retirement for one final pursuit of the World Championship. However, there are still doubts, considering his busy schedule and the projects he's currently working on.

Do you think The Great One will return to WWE anytime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

