Split Fiction: How to get the Goin' Whole Hog Let it Rip trophy 

In total, there are more than 21 achievements/ trophies for players to collect in Split Fiction, and "Goin' Whole Hog: Let it Rip" is one of them. While most of the achievements can be collected by either player/character via the general co-op gameplay, some are limited to specific characters (one of the two protagonists). Goin' Whole Hog falls under the latter category, and can only be collected by the player who controls Mio.

Ad

Note that even though you don't need to complete side quests in order to understand the main story in Split Fiction, you still have to play them if you want to collect all the trophies. For example, the Goin' Whole Hog achievement cannot be unlocked without completing a certain side quest. But don't worry about having missed out on this trophy permanently, as you can always go back to it via the chapter select screen.

Ad

Trending

Collecting the Goin' Whole Hog trophy in Split Fiction

The large pig will pass a large amount of gas if you slam against it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

To get this trophy, you will first need to reach Chapter 2 of Split Fiction — Neon Revenge. For those uninitiated, the chapters in the game are further divided into sub-chapters. After you successfully defeat the Mr. Hammer boss, look around, and you will notice a translucent floating bubble. If you and your partner interact with it, you will get teleported to a new area, triggering the Farmlife side quest.

Ad

As the name suggests, this new area is a farm where you and your partner have been transformed into cute little pigs. The main objective of the quest is to find apples that help you unlock certain doors. However, while completing this mission, you will find a giant pig lying on the floor. Both players get some unique abilities during this side quest, like Mio being able to fart herself into the air and Zoe's new special springs (attached to her legs) letting her reach higher platforms.

This specific trophy, however, can only be collected by Mio. When you encounter this large pig, Mio will have to use her fart powers to slam against the pig to make it release a significant amount of gas. Once this is done, you will finally get the Goin' Whole Hog: Let it Rip achievement in Split Fiction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.