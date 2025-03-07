Split Fiction chapter 2: Hello Mr. Hammer walkthrough

Split Fiction is a massive step up from previous games developed by Hazelight Studios, pushing the imagination barrier to a new level. In this game, you and your partner assume the roles of Mio and Zoe, two talented writers with different interests who are forced to band together to survive the worlds they created and stop Rader from stealing all their hard work.

The title has a definite learning curve, which makes the earlier chapters both the hardest and easiest ventures. However, completing these challenges is necessary for getting used to the game's mechanics. In Neon's Revenge, players will soon encounter the main villain in Mio's story in the Hello, Mr. Hammer subchapter. That said, this is how to beat your first major boss in Split Fiction.

Disclaimer: This article may feature major spoilers.

Say hello to Mr. Hammer in Split Fiction

Following a few close calls while exploring a dangerous futuristic highway during Rush Hour and exploring the city in the Play Me Techno sections, Zoe and Mio confront the Crime Boss of the Syndicate. While the boss himself is less than intimidating, this is where they send in their muscle, known as Mr. Hammer, to deal with you.

Mr. Hammer is a worthy opponent for your first major boss battle (Image via Electronic Arts)

As they go through her old story in this chapter, Mio, who takes the lead, will be designated as player 1, while Zoe will be player 2. Both characters have unique gravity-based equipment that can be used for traversal, platforming, and self-defense. The fight is hosted on a massive dancefloor, with Mr. Hammer hovering above for the most part.

How to beat Mr. Hammer

Although this boss battle has a few phases, it shouldn't scare you since your characters have everything they need to take Mr. Hammer out of commission. After the cutscene, Mr. Hammer will launch himself in the air and spout random nonsense while firing blue orbs that can be easily evaded.

Once he is out of blue orbs, the hammer comes next. Although your main objective is to damage this hammer, make sure to keep your distance and jump to avoid being hit by a wave of energy when the weapon hits the ground. As Mio, player 1 can zip towards the hammer and weaken its shield, allowing player 2 to throw it back at Mr. Hammer.

Once he is down, player 2 can continue to hurt Mr. Hammer with their weapon, while player 1 deals damage on the side with their gravity sword. Keep hitting and swinging to remove a good chunk off of his lengthy health bar until he regains control of his hammer.

Phase 2

After dealing enough damage, Mr. Damage will realize that you mean business. He will first fly upwards before descending to your level to perform a spinning attack. This can be easily dodged, however, since Mio and Zoe are smaller, faster, and more agile. After that, he will launch himself in the air and throw down his hammer multiple times to emit a wave of energy.

Following the third strike, the hammer will fall to the ground. You can repeat the first phase strategy by zipping to the weapon and breaking its defense with player 1's gravity sword. Player 2 can then use the hammer against the enemy to stun him. However, his recovery is much faster this time and you won't be able to do as much damage.

Mr. Hammer will summon a few reinforcements to get you and your partner off his back. You must survive a horde of mechanical dogs until Mr. Hammer is ready for another sparring match. These dogs can pounce and kill you if you are not careful, but they are not as indestructible as you might think.

Phase 3

At this point, Mr. Hammer has had enough of your meddling and will fight much more aggressively by charging towards you or your partner. His previous moves are present in this phase, but he does it all simultaneously, making it harder for you to time your dodges and dashes. Nevertheless, it is the same basic principle: destroy the shield around his hammer for player 2 to use and stun him.

Mr. Hammer's recovery time is much shorter and he has a few tricks up his metallic sleeves, including an attack called Thunderstruck, a wave of lightning that can be easily evaded. He will throw his hammer again, leaving it vulnerable for a few seconds, but it is much slipperier this time. Player 1 must chase it all over the arena until its guard is broken.

Mr. Hammer is not impossible to defeat, but it can take a while and will test your patience (Image via Electronic Arts)

Once his health bar is spent, Mio and Zoe will perform a combo finisher that sends Mr. Hammer flying out of the building. An SRI vehicle from the Rush Hour subchapter is back to mess with you and your partner and will start firing, forcing both players to jump outside and slide off a glass slope as you say goodbye to Mr. Hammer.

This boss battle in Split Fiction will test your and your partner's teamwork. Mio can't stun this boss even with her gravity katana, and Zoe can't break the hammer's guard without Mio. This symbiotic relationship can accomplish wonders together and will help you progress in the game smoothly.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

