Split Fiction: How to get the You Are Not a Robot trophy 

Split Fiction features over 21 trophies in total, which are further divided into multiple categories like Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Platinum. Among these, You Are Not a Robot is a Gold trophy that players can unlock only after they reach a certain point in the main story. The game has eight chapters in total. It is only when you manage to reach the second chapter, Gravity Bike, that you will be able to get your hands on the You Are Not a Robot trophy.

Fortunately, this article will guide you through the process.

How to get the You Are Not a Robot achievement in Split Fiction

This achievement is one of the most difficult ones in Split Fiction. You will first need to get to the Gravity Bike stage in Chapter 2 of the game, Neon Revenge. During this sequence, one of the players has to drive the bike while the other sits behind. Player 1 is tasked with ensuring that the bike doesn't crash, but player 2 has to complete an even tougher task — playing some games on a smartphone.

You will need to finish the entire thing under a minute (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The tricky part about the phone gaming challenge is that it needs to be done within a minute, as there is a ticking clock. First, you will need to swipe up the phone's lock screen and unlock it using its facial recognition system. Then, you must complete an image captcha by selecting fire trucks first and then giraffes.

Next, you will be presented with a terms and conditions screen on the smartphone, after which you will receive a call from an unknown contact. Cut the call as soon as possible, then read the terms and conditions, and select "Accept".

The last step is to write the authentication code: "bke xqj". Simple, right? Well, you won't be able to do it so easily, as the phone's autocorrect will keep changing the codewords to "bake" and "can".

If you manage to complete the entire sequence within one minute, you will get the You Are Not a Robot trophy in Split Fiction.

