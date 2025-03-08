Split Fiction: Potential fix for "controller not working" error on PC

Split Fiction is the latest co-op title from Hazelight Studios; you can enjoy it with a partner as a couch co-op and even via online co-op. Even though the game can be played using a keyboard and mouse setup as well as a controller, the better way to play the game is using the latter. However, if, for some reason, you cannot connect your controller while playing Split Fiction on PC, you're likely one of the many people who encountered this issue.

The reason responsible for this error alongside a quick potential fix to solve it is mentioned below.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from Hazelight Studios.

Potential fix for controller not working error in Split Fiction

If you can't connect your controller to your PC while playing Split Fiction, the simplest fix can be to turn off the game and restart your PC. However, if this does not resolve the issue for you, you can explore the options mentioned below.

Restarting the PC can often fix controller issues (Image via Electronic Arts)

Enabling/disabling Steam Input

Xbox controllers are officially supported by Windows. However, if you are using a PlayStation controller, Steam has a special feature called Steam Input that you must use, which mimics the functioning of an Xbox controller. If this feature is not enabled, you might have trouble using your DualSense or DualShock controller.

On the other hand, if you are using an Xbox controller, which is supported by default, the enabled Steam Input might create a barrier. In this case you must disable it.

You can do so by following these steps:

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left side of the app’s UI.

on the top left side of the app’s UI. Head to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Enable Steam Input by checking the box beside the option.

If Steam Input was already enabled, try disabling it once and then re-enabling it.

