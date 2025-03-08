Split Fiction crashing on PlayStation 5: Possible causes and fixes explored

Hazelight Studio's latest title Split Fiction has been performing incredibly well. It is a co-op adventure title that you can enjoy with your friend as both a couch co-op, as well as via online co-op. However, it can be deeply annoying if you experience stutters or crashes while playing the game, especially after waiting for it for so long. This is why we have curated a short guide on how these issues can be solved for PlayStation gamers.

Mentioned below are some reasons which can lead to dips in performance while playing Split Fiction alongside a few potential fixes to solve these issues.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Hazelight Studios rolls out official patches.

Fixing performance issues in Split Fiction on PS5

1) Restart your console

Restarting your PlayStation can help fix performance issues (Image via Electronic Arts)

We understand the thrills of playing and completing a game in one sitting. But unfortunately, it can often take a toll on your console and lead to issues such as overheating. This in turn can lead to performance issues like severe lagging and even crashing.

This is why we advise giving your PlayStation a little rest after every few hours of gaming. Turn off your console for around 10-15 minutes to ensure it returns to normal temperatures.

2) Make sure your PS5 is not overheating

If you have already restarted your console and you still believe it is above normal temperatures while gaming, chances are that this is happening due to accumulated dust or/and poor ventilation.

Ensure that you give your console a good clean to remove any dust particles. For this, you can use a microfiber cloth and compressed air. Remove the console's side panel as well while cleaning it.

Now that this is done, keep in mind to not let your console sit at a poorly ventilated spot. If it is kept inside a closed cabinet, for example, relocate it to get better performance.

3) Check for game updates as well as PlayStation's firmware updates

Even though automatic updates are on by default, we suggest manually checking as well. This will confirm that you are not missing out on any patches that might have been released for Split Fiction.

Similarly, check that you don't have any pending firmware updates as well. If there are, download the necessary updates, install them, and restart your PlayStation once.

