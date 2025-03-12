Split Fiction: Which character is more fun to play with?

Split Fiction is the latest project developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. The story follows a pair of writers who join forces and set aside their petty squabbles to take down an evil publisher. The idea became a standard by director Josef Fares since his games require two players working alongside each other rather than against.

Ad

This article showcases the similarities and main differences between the two protagonists – Zoe and Mio. You and your friend can decide who controls which character. Although, you will soon realize that both heroines are equally good and can achieve greater milestones together. Fares used the names of his real-life daughters, and this game serves as a passion project and a father's love letter.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion about the two main characters.

Ad

Trending

Which playable character is the best in Split Fiction?

Zoe and Mio are both strong women with endearing personalities (Image via Electronic Arts)

The shortest answer to this lingering question is that both are fun to play – neither is weaker or worse than the other. Both are talented writers but with different backgrounds and areas of expertise. Fares wanted to show how the fantasy and science fiction genres can be blended and tell a story about two young women supporting each other and getting their message out.

Ad

Zoe Foster

Zoe grew up in the countryside, which is much quieter and calmer than Mio's upbringing in the city. The former developed a passion for writing fantasy stories at a young age and is more charismatic and cheerful than her science-fiction counterpart. Her stories consist of towns overrun by trolls, magic, sorcery, and fantasy-based abilities like shapeshifting.

Also read: Split Fiction: Location of all apples in Farmland quest

Her worlds in the simulation are much more colorful than Mio's, but that doesn't mean they are not dangerous. Zoe's creative flair stems from her humble beginnings and she was hoping that a publishing deal with Rader would be her stamp on the world until she and Mio realize they are being played. Her worlds are more upbeat and filled with their share of environmental puzzles.

Ad

Zoe's penchant for the fantasy genre makes her a great character (Image via Electronic Arts)

Zoe's youth inspired her to make smaller side stories, like the Farmland optional quest in which both writers are transported to a world where they are pigs with unique abilities. This is a prime example of how Zoe's creativity perfectly contrasts Mio's nihilism and pessimistic view of the world.

Ad

Mio Hudson

Mio is a science fiction writer and had a harsher upbringing compared to Zoe's. Growing up in the city with her father inspired her to create stories set in futuristic dystopias with advanced technology and whatnot. Mio's father was her source of inspiration and hope, and when he died before she could get her book published, she lost sight of the bigger picture.

Also read: Split Fiction player count on Steam: How many people are playing the game?

Ad

Mio's stories are much more action-packed and have a cyberpunk feel to them. Regarding gameplay and abilities, she wrote stories that deal with violence and other mature themes, which greatly contrasts Zoe's light-hearted nature. Her love for the science fiction genre encouraged her to create stories and make a fortune, especially with her father no longer around.

Mio can connect with players who are interested in the science fiction genre (Image via Electronic Arts)

Mio is the type of character who is devoid of hope and sees the beauty in writing darker and more mature content. Her stories have many environmental puzzles and action sequences, which makes it a perfect opportunity to improve the pacing. Initially, Zoe was uncomfortable exploring Mio's world, but she helped her through the darkness in defeating The Prisoner, which gave her hope.

Ad

Conclusion

Both characters are fun to play (Image via Electronic Arts)

Zoe and Mio are two sides of the same coin. Both heroines are trying to make it big for different reasons, and their journey makes them realize that they are not too different. Despite having their own preferences, abilities, and interests, both protagonists are fun to play, especially once you and your partner have gained momentum and mastered the art of communication.

Ad

If you or your partner try to solve problems independently, it will not end well for either of you. Josef Fares wanted to share a message that everyone could use a little help, even if it is from a stranger. Zoe and Mio may not have started as the best of friends, but they become sisters at the end of the story.

Split Fiction is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

Ad

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.