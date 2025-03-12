Split Fiction player count on Steam: How many people are playing the game?

Split Fiction was released on March 6, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, but director Josef Fares couldn't possibly have anticipated the level of love and support the game would receive. Hazelight Studios has made a name for itself with its impressive co-op titles featuring grounded storylines and unique gameplay mechanics.

As of March 12, 2025, there are 35,911 active users playing Split Fiction on Steam. The game peaked with 259,003 players on the platform, which is an impressive feat.

Split Fiction is a massive hit on Steam

Steam players are having the time of their lives playing the new Hazelight Studios game (Image via SteamDB)

At the time of writing, the peak number of Split Fiction players on Steam was around 259,003 and could reach the 260k range during the weekend. This speaks volumes about the game's quality.

Chances are the numbers will increase in the next few days, especially with raving reviews and positive feedback from players.

Reasons why Hazelight Studios' latest game is raking up impressive numbers on Steam

There are a few contributing factors to Split Fiction's insane player count on Steam.

The first one is that the game was developed by the same people behind iconic hits like A Way Out and It Takes Two. These projects have set the bar high for what modern co-op games should be like and put the spotlight on the creative mind of director Josef Fares.

Another factor is that the title is much cheaper than most AAA releases nowadays. For only $50, you can get the full game and give a free copy to a friend on any platform, courtesy of the Friend's Pass feature.

While it may seem like Hazelight Studios is losing money through this feature, it makes sense, considering the developer knows the game may not be for everybody.

The main ingredient for this game's success is that it is made with love (Image via Electronic Arts)

Another factor is that director Josef Fares has a firm stance against microtransactions, especially in his games. The lack of microtransactions makes this title much more endearing.

Fares has put a lot of thought and care into this project, and to see it blow up and be universally praised by the gaming community and his colleagues is a full-circle moment.

How can you view the player count for Split Fiction on Steam?

The gaming community is taking their sweet time to get through this work of art (Image via Electronic Arts)

The easiest way to view the player count for Split Fiction is through SteamDB. You can look the game up on the website, and the page will constantly be updated with the latest numbers. Like every other chart, expect the numbers to drop and climb due to various factors.

It is easy to forget that Split Fiction is available on every platform minus the Nintendo Switch. It is also available on other online stores, such as the Epic Games Store and the Electronic Arts storefront.

We will update this article with the latest numbers and closely monitor the growth of the game's player base.

