Split Fiction: Who voiced the Ice King and where you know him from

Split Fiction is another banger from the creative mind of director Josef Fares and his team at Hazelight Studios. The story follows the adventures of two writers, Zoe and Mio, as they are thrown into the deep end of their stories while an evil publisher intends to steal all their hard work. The dynamic duo hops from one world to another and faces a handful of threats like the Ice King.

The two protagonists will encounter the Ice King as the final boss of chapter 3, Hopes of Spring. The Ice King's voice actor, Alex Jordan, has delivered an impressive performance that matches the character's look and creepy personality.

Alex Jordan was a worthy inclusion in the Split Fiction cast

Alex Jordan can make an adorable cat sound menacing and evil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The Split Fiction player base is definitely enraptured by the lush and detailed worlds, especially those in Zoe's fantasy stories. These stories reflect the character's creative mind, and one of her ideas involved a regal feline with the ability to alter its size, shape, and appearance, ruling over a kingdom.

Thus, the Ice King was born, and the developers of Hazelight Studios cast the perfect actor to bring him to life.

The developers found the Ice King in Alex Jordan, a seasoned voice actor with an impressive resume spanning live-action performances and voice acting roles. As the villainous Ice King, players will first meet him in his regular cat form. Then, it would be easy to overlook the fact that he is a threat and the final obstacle standing in the way to the next level.

It doesn't take long for things to go awry and for the Ice King to show Zoe and Mio his true colors. While Mio couldn't see the monster hiding from within, Zoe warned her and revealed she based this monstrosity on her old neighbor's cat. Mio is then taken aback once the cute little cat starts talking and threatens them with death if they fail to give him more affectionate pets.

Cat lovers may not enjoy a boss fight where they must hurt a cat to progress in the story (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Jordan changes the tone and pitch of his voice with ease, striking fear into the hearts of the players. While he makes the Ice King sound adorable and mischievous in his cat form, the gloves are off once he transforms into a massive saber-tooth cat. This boss fight has a few phases, and it can take a while for Zoe and Mio to beat him.

After a few phases, Zoe and Mio can break the crystal hanging on his chest and the Ice King will revert to its original cat form. The feline's reign has officially ended, and the Underlands are finally free from his cold clutches and icy regime.

Alex Jordan has been part of some major projects in his career

Jordan was one of the four main voices for Rook in Bioware's Dragon Age: The Veilguard, another game published by Electronic Arts. There is a slim chance that this could have helped Jordan land a role in a Hazelight Studios game.

Despite the poor reception, Alex Jordan was a great voice actor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Image via Electronic Arts)

Jordan also contributed to various animated projects like The Amazing World of Gumball from Cartoon Network, the voice of the playable character in the Demon's Souls remake, Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the English voice actor for Jaro in Final Fantasy XVI, various background characters in Stellar Blade, Lanzo in Dragon's Dogma 2, and so on.

Outside of animated series and video games, Jordan has also appeared in the animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim as Lord Frygt. He has also voiced characters for a few live-action television series: Scoop and Natural Six.

Alex Jordan delivered an impressive performance as the Ice King and this role showcased his range and flexibility as a voice actor.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

