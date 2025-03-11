Split Fiction chapter 8: A New Perspective walkthrough

After beating Rader at his own game in Split Fiction, Zoe and Mio get closer to the finish line. However, Rader still has a few tricks up his sleeves and is not going down without a fight after being humiliated in the previous subchapter. Hazelight Studios has always been a leader in creative level design, and the structure of A New Perspective could set the standard for platforming games.

This article will give you and your partner useful tips and tricks to survive this subchapter. The game developers saved everything for the final chapter, and it is safe to say this subchapter did not disappoint. Rader is at the end of his rope and shows no remorse for what he did and would rather go down swinging than be outsmarted by the two protagonists.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Split chapter.

Viewing the world from A New Perspective in Split Fiction

The level design of this subchapter is unlike any other (Image via Electronic Arts)

After defeating Rader in the previous subchapter, Zoe and Mio proved they could take on a god. Rader retaliated by sending the two heroines to a new reality, where one is trapped within the confines of a television and the other can walk around the screen. This is another example of the developers' creativity and how these levels could challenge the player's perception.

Mio lands in another world alone and is surprised to see Zoe above her, but she lands on a massive TV screen acting as a barrier. Nevertheless, the two heroines can still work together to link up and confront Rader. Now that Zoe is outside that reality, she can still affect it by stomping on the screen to give Mio a hand in advancing through environmental obstacles.

This subchapter can be nauseating, especially if you and your partner are playing on the same screen. Zoe will be seen standing on the screen, while Mio can be controlled from a top-down view. The earlier part of this subchapter can be confusing, but the level is designed to feel like both heroines are still in the same area and can interact with one another.

How to get through A New Perspective

This subchapter opens with the heroines separated yet again, but Zoe can still help Mio by clearing her path. The first obstacle is a massive door, but this stands no chance against Zoe's stomps on the TV screen. The screen will show a static feedback and take Mio to a 2D sidescroller section. Now, players will see a wooden platform and green chains that Zoe can stomp on for Mio to use to get higher.

Zoe must keep stomping the green prompt. Otherwise, the platform will slide back down. The next area requires Zoe to stomp on the platforms, flip them around, and carve a path for Mio to advance. The screen will show static feedback, and this is where you can use all the tricks and maneuvers you have learned from the start, such as double jumps and air dashes.

This subchapter is not as complicated as one might think, but it can still cause trouble (Image via Electronic Arts)

Once Mio gets through, the screen will show more static feedback, and Rader will show up while the two heroines discuss their next course of action. Rader rudely interrupts their conversation, smashes the platform, and sends Mio to another science fiction world.

In this world, Zoe must stomp on the darker gray crates with an X mark so Mio can jump around the lighter gray crates to reach higher ground. Speed and coordination are key factors for Mio to survive this death trap, and the players should coordinate about which crates will be stomped on to prevent Mio from being trapped.

It is worth noting that players should be in sync at this point since a grinder on the left side will crush anything in its way. Mio must double jump and air dash to reach farther crates and to avoid being crushed to death. After reaching the end of the line, Rader will appear and throw another fit of rage as he punches the TV screen to start the next subchapter.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

