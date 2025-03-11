Split Fiction chapter 8: Fight A God walkthrough

After failing to crush Zoe and Mio in the Cross Section subchapter of Split Fiction, Rader steps into the simulation himself and challenges them to Fight A God. This is a testament to how far he is willing to go to get what he wants, no matter the cost.

This article covers everything you must know before starting this subchapter.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Split chapter.

Fighting A God in Split Fiction is easier said than done

This is one of the most insane subchapters in the entire game (Image via Electronic Arts)

After crushing the Cross Section in Split Fiction, Rader sends Zoe and Mio to a volcano and starts fighting the heroines.

Rader is much larger in scale and can inflict impressive damage if you and your partner are not careful. This is one of those moments where the villain crashes out and is on the brink of moral bankruptcy.

Also read: Split Fiction chapter 8: Worlds Apart walkthrough

Zoe and Mio will be fighting together in this subchapter, unlike in the previous ones where Rader tried to tear them apart. This boss fight is no different from the others. However, it is much more challenging and hits close to home since the heroines are fighting a real person and not a figment of their creation from their stories.

How to Fight A God

After falling into the fight zone, Rader will pick up a massive sword and dip it in lava. Mio and Zoe must jump over each swing with double jumps and air dashes.

After missing a few swings, Rader will slam his sword on the platform, which can be easily evaded since the area of effect will be highlighted. It is worth noting that even if he misses, each strike will emit a wave of fire that could still hit you.

A few moments later, glitches will fall from the sky that could be used against the boss. Collect all glitches and hold triangle or Y on the controller with your partner to acquire weapons.

This is the start of the second phase, where Rader sends the two heroines to another fantasy world.

Phase 2

This boss battle can take a while (Image via Electronic Arts)

Zoe and Mio fall into a world with massive waterfalls. They can fire blades of energy from their swords to deal damage. Rader will retaliate by releasing a series of shark projectiles from waterfalls and lasers from above. He will have a trident and use it to create powerful pillars that can knock the heroines on their backs.

Zoe and Mio must jump out of the way while dealing damage, which is the trick to handling this attack. Rader's move sets are limited, and their patterns are quite predictable. If you had no trouble keeping up the first time, the rest of this phase will be a breeze.

Rader will then take the heroines to another world for the rest of the fight.

Phase 3

Zoe and Mio are now on the moon, and Rader will use whatever he can to hurl meteors straight at them. The strategy here is to evade all incoming projectiles while dealing damage. Alternatively, assign one player to destroy the incoming meteors; the other can focus on hurting the boss.

Once this attack is over, Rader will grab a spaceship and use its weapons against the heroines on the platform. This spaceship can fire massive rockets, but they don't explode on impact.

The best way to handle this is to run away from the highlighted areas of effect and deal damage to Rader as fast as possible.

Also read: Split Fiction chapter 6: Cell blocks walkthrough

Once Rader has had enough, he will float in space and recover for a while. He will launch himself to destroy the platform from below and send Zoe and Mio to the next subchapter while giving them a new perspective.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

