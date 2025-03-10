Split Fiction chapter 6: Cell blocks walkthrough

After escaping the Waste Depot through a trash bin in Split Fiction, you and your partner will end up in the Cell Blocks. This is another subchapter in the Isolation main quest, where you and your partner are thrown into the deep end of another bizarre science fiction story. It is up to you and your partner to get through these environmental puzzles and find a way out of this simulation.

This article will cover important information you must know as you navigate this subchapter. This article will feature everything you need for a smooth gaming experience.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Isolation chapter.

Exploring the Cell Blocks in Split Fiction

The cell blocks are a nice change of pace from the toxic environment of the waste depot (Image via Electronic Arts)

After getting through the waste depot, Zoe and Mio find themselves in the pit of a trash compactor as the machinery believes they are trash. Both writers deduce that the Isolation chapter is part of Mio's subconscious, and they must work together to overcome her insecurities and trauma.

As they land in the trash compactor, the player controlling Mio can access a panel to get through the locking mechanism, while your partner controls Zoe to lift the compactor and avoid being crushed. Time is of the essence in this puzzle, but this does not mean you should rush through locks since there are spikes that could kill Mio instantly. Take your time and avoid making mistakes to save your partner's life.

Once the door opens, Zoe and Mio can get through. You and your partner can hop on the floating transports carrying prisoners, jump over the force field with your grapple hooks to avoid detection, and then land safely on the transports. On the other side, grapple to another transport heading in the opposite direction and hold tight until you reach a metal platform.

New abilities, new solutions

Press on and climb a pole that will take you to another level where Mio and Zoe can jump off on a rotating metal staircase. Once you reach the top, you can go higher with a small ladder, then perform a wall run on the side to get extra airtime to air dash on the moving prisoner transports.

Ride the prisoner transports and grapple to the other side of the force field. There will be a few hooks that Zoe and Mio can use to hold on, then swing across to the next area. The door will be locked and can be accessed simultaneously by operating the two side consoles.

The next few sections will teach Zoe and Mio how to use their unique abilities better (Image via Electronic Arts)

After a brief cutscene, a few robots will attack the heroines, leading to another combat encounter. Mio can hack into the floating drones and use their weapons against them, while Zoe can use her gravity abilities to push enemies off the platform. The key to surviving this endless horde of robots is to destroy the three cores in the area.

The cores are protected by magnetic fields, which Zoe can expose for Mio to destroy. After trashing the room of robots, the next door will open. The next section will teach you and your partner new ways to use your abilities to get through. For example, as Zoe, you can float between two green magnetic platforms to get through, while Mio can hack into devices to swing across different platforms.

The next part is another 2D sidescroller section, where Mio and Zoe can get through using their new abilities. Mio can hack a console to control the prisoner cell blocks and create a makeshift bridge for Zoe, who can release a device for her partner to hack and reach her quickly.

Once the two heroines are together, the next puzzle involves Mio hacking into the other magnetic panel for Zoe to levitate in between. You and your partner must be in sync to prevent Zoe from falling into an abyss.

You can find an area housing two prisoners and drop them together. They will yell the names Vincent and Leo, two Easter eggs from A Way Out, another game made by Hazelight Studios. The next bit requires Zoe to take the lead and hold the other wall from crushing both heroines as they wall run.

Mio can hack into a Tazer Bot, and if you use it to hit Zoe, you unlock the achievement or trophy called Tazed and Confused. After you have your fun, use the bot to make a bridge and get through metal fences. Follow the main path to the maximum security section and end the Cell Block subchapter.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

