Split Fiction chapter 3: Halls of Ice walkthrough

Halls of Ice is another subchapter in Split Fiction. It is the final part before Zoe and Mio face the Ice King to wrap up the Hopes of Spring chapter. After surviving the futuristic dystopia in Neon's Revenge, an old story of Mio's, the two fiction writers are propelled into one of Zoe's classic fantasy stories about mythological beings, which grants the players special abilities.

This article will cover everything you must know about this subchapter, such as solutions to environmental puzzles, hidden trophies or achievements, and more. It is worth noting that it would do you no good if you and your partner are uncoordinated.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Hopes of Spring chapter.

Surviving the Halls of Ice in Split Fiction

The Ice Halls is another showcase for interesting puzzles and obstacles (Image via Electronic Arts)

After getting the second glitch from the Neon's Revenge chapter, Zoe and Mio did not stop to find the root of their problems. Their pursuit led them to the Hopes of Spring, a story Zoe wrote set in a fantasy world where players have unique shapeshifting abilities. This feature is a great change of pace from the science-fiction-inspired weaponry from the previous chapter.

Players who control Zoe can transform into a large tree and a flying fairy, while Mio can shapeshift into a massive ape or a fish. These abilities will be useful shortly as players progress through the story and solve new problems with their new powers.

The end is in sight

Zoe and Mio exit the Monkey King's realm after beating it in its own game of a dance-off and continue their search for the glitch in this story. Keep following the path to see a roulette machine that shoots banana peels. Players in control of Mio can shapeshift into her ape form to break through the vine dome, allowing Zoe to transform into a pixie to get through.

This is one of the few puzzles in this subchapter that one can solve independently of the other. As soon as Zoe gets through, players should transform into her tree form to maneuver the pillar for Mio to climb on to get through and avoid being impaled by icy shards. Eventually, this path will lead both players to the Ice King's Castle entrance.

In Split Fiction, nothing is ever straightforward, and the game developers want players to work for it to advance. Upon reaching the entrance, you will notice that it is locked, and you and your partner must solve a puzzle to gain access. There are four symbols on the door, and these will be your clues to solve this puzzle.

This game is full of puzzles that require teamwork to solve (Image via Electronic Arts)

Transform into an ape as Mio to break through the vines, allowing Zoe to slip through as a pixie. There will be a lever that will trigger the entire contraption to go, and both players have a 25-second window to solve the puzzle.

The solution to this puzzle is for the player controlling Zoe to match the locks whenever Mio punches a lock. The only hard part is keeping track and reaching the locks before time runs out. It is worth noting that this is a randomized puzzle, and it is not as complicated as others, but it can be tricky to lift all the locks with limited time.

After solving this puzzle, you and your partner will be greeted with another puzzle immediately beyond the locked doors of the castle. This next puzzle looks like chess, and players must move an ice cube on a grid with their respective abilities. Mio can punch the block in her ape form, while Zoe can lift it as a tree. Once this puzzle is solved, an entrance will lead both players to a cave.

If you look to the left, you can spot a bench that can be used. It is worth noting that there are five more benches scattered across this chapter to unlock the trophy or achievement called A Tale of Two Besties.

Leave the cave, and you and your partner will find a frozen pool with another puzzle to solve. This is one of the few occasions where Mio must transform into an otter to get through by swimming underwater to grab a flower bulb for Zoe to use to destroy the window. Grapple on a pole to reach the other side, where you can spot the entrance to the Collapsing Star side story.

There is no shame in taking a break from the main story for a while (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you are short on time, you can ignore this optional quest and continue the main story. Both players will be in a frozen courtyard where a wall stands between the players and the Ice King's throne room.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

