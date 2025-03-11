Split Fiction chapter 8: Cross Section walkthrough

After surviving another assault from Rader during the Worlds Apart subchapter of Split Fiction, Zoe and Mio will finally reunite. However, there is a twist. As if the previous level wasn't disorienting enough, the heroines must now navigate a new subchapter, as their worlds have plummeted into chaos after they spliced through their simulation.

This article grants you and your partner useful tips to overcome the environmental obstacles of the Cross Section subchapter. Chapter 8 is the final level of the game.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Split chapter.

Split Fiction has gone above and beyond with Cross Section

This subchapter will make you want to scratch your heads (Image via Electronic Arts)

After going through a glitch in the Worlds Apart subchapter of Split Fiction, Zoe and Mio land together in the same world (or worlds since the ground will constantly change into different environmental terrors). The heroines will panic but regain composure after realizing this is all temporary and that they can hop off from one lily pad to avoid falling into a pool full of piranhas.

When the ground is cleared up, Rader will make another appearance. The key to surviving this subchapter is for the heroines to run around in circles, evading environmental threats until Rader has had his fill.

There is no area or hidden glitch for Zoe and Mio to access. All they have to do is to watch their step and stay alive.

Surviving the Cross Section

Like the previous subchapter, the Cross Section can be viewed from above, and the heroines must evade whatever Rader throws at them.

Rader will attack by dropping black holes that open up death traps, such as grinders, piranhas, and lava pools. Avoid the landing zones of each drop, and the level will open up to another area in one of Zoe's fantasy stories.

Cross Section is brief but entertaining (Image via Electronic Arts)

The screen will eventually be divided into four parts, and the heroines must run clockwise until it becomes two. The remaining worlds will be from science fiction, with metal containers and lily pads from the fantasy genre. Rader will appear and crush the screen, sending the heroines to the next subchapter.

The Cross Section is a short subchapter and a technical marvel for having multiple worlds jammed into one screen. Rader is cunning and will stop at nothing to crush both heroines and prevent them from going public about his nefarious activities.

While this subchapter is not as tense as those that came before, you and your partner should use this as a quick reprieve before your next face-off with Rader in the subchapter called Fight a God.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

