Split Fiction chapter 8: Worlds Apart walkthrough

After spending most of their time together in Split Fiction, there comes a juncture when the characters of the title are sent to different worlds. Zoe will be stranded in a fantasy world, while Mio is alone in a place oozing with science fiction in the chapter 8 subchapter called Worlds Apart. While the name is quite fitting, the level design of this subchapter can be distracting yet praiseworthy.

This article will cover everything you and your partner must know about this subchapter, including important details, tips and tricks, hidden requirements for trophies and achievements, and so on.

Worlds Apart in Split Fiction

This subchapter might give you and your partner a headache at first (Image via Electronic Arts)

After surviving an attack from Rader, the two characters are separated and thrown to different worlds. Unlike previous chapters, this level is mostly played from a different perspective, like classic top-down video games. Despite being sent to other worlds, the levels are near-identical to one another. It will still feel like Zoe and Mio are together, however, with a different environment and aesthetic.

Director Josef Fares seems to have known what he wanted with this level, and that is probably one of the reasons the game developers decided to work on current-gen hardware, as it would have been too demanding for older consoles.

You and your partner will play on a split screen, but with a catch: the farther one player gets, the more screen they will cover. Hence, Mio and Zoe will have to move at the same pace. This can be challenging and distracting at first, especially if the two players are not on the same page.

Surviving on Worlds Apart

After fighting Rader's god-like simulation, Zoe and Mio end up failing to reunite. The start of this subchapter requires both characters to do some parkour and platforming to reach the next area. Rader will also occasionally appear out of nowhere to become a nuisance by destroying your path. The strategy here is for both characters to move fast together.

Balancing the line between the screens will be impossible, but it is all relative. The screen acts as a divider for both perspectives, and the levels are nearly identical, with a few changes. It will not feel any different, but it can induce a headache if you do not get acclimated soon.

At the end of the first part, Mio and Zoe are on opposite sides of a spinning rig and must push their sides simultaneously by mashing triangle or Y on the controller layout. Depending on their perspectives, this will lower a stone or metal door, and they can press on.

While some paths are open for a certain character, the same can't be said for their partner. For example, there will be situations where Mio's path is wide open but on Zoe's end it'll be blocked by thorns. You or your partner must be mindful of each other's speed to give the other a chance to navigate the screen. Mio must evade fire traps, while Zoe will have to jump off wooden platforms and avoid falling into a pit of thorns.

This level is disorienting, but in a good way (Image via Electronic Arts)

The next part is a moving level where Mio must access a console to give Zoe a path on her side. Instead of hopping on shells like Zoe, Mio must jump off some explosive mines. The two characters reconvene on a platform and use it to get to the next phase of this subchapter. Rader will again return to cause some mayhem as Zoe and Mio make their way up by platforming.

Rader will attempt to corrupt both worlds. Despite this, Zoe and Mio must reach the top and use everything they have learned. This is where your double jumps and air dashes come in clutch to reach higher spots. At the top, there will be a glitch for Zoe and Mio to access, marking the end of the Worlds Apart subchapter and the starting point of the Cross Section subchapter.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

