Split Fiction chapter 6: The Prisoner walkthrough

After surviving the death trap called the Maximum Security section of Split Fiction, Zoe and Mio finally find their mystery prisoner — a giant evil version of Mio. The Prisoner is the final boss of the Isolation chapter and is a lengthy boss fight that ends with Mio accepting her flaws before opening up to others.

This guide covers everything you must know about The Prisoner boss fight. The combat in this game is unique and diverse, unlike previous titles directed by Josef Fares. It can be quite challenging if you are unaware of what Dark Mio has up her robotic sleeves.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Isolation chapter.

Facing The Prisoner in Split Fiction

The Prisoner has waited for this moment for quite some time (Image via Electronic Arts)

After going through hell and back to find this mystery prisoner, the protagonists are shocked to realize that it was a dark manifestation of Mio all along. Dark Mio grabs Mio by the throat and levitates, while Zoe clings to her leg. This version of Mio seems to have been all the pain and suffering she kept bottled throughout her youth, and it comes back with a vengeance.

Dark Mio briefly mentions something about what happened to her father, which could be the catalyst for this darker version to be born. Zoe stands up to Dark Mio and deflects an incoming scythe with her handy drone, which frees Mio from Dark Mio's chokehold. After exchanging a few words, Dark Mio will start attacking the heroines.

How to beat Dark Mio

Dark Mio will kick things off with a massive area-of-effect attack, where she launches into the air and slams the ground with lasers. Zoe and Mio can jump over the laser paths — this can be tricky since they act erratically and have no pattern. The boss will hover and shoot laser beams that can be evaded, followed by a massive ball for Mio to hack and remove the shells and for Zoe to throw back.

Dark Mio will fight more aggressively after the first strike. She will drag her blade across the platform and perform a similar move earlier — all you and your partner must do is avoid stepping on the laser lines. Dark Mio will repeat a few of her moves, such as the scythe attack and hurling magnetic balls. It is worth noting that Zoe must aim in a general direction since there is no target lock.

Dark Mio will have a few moves in which you must bob and weave. There will be a point where the boss will go for Mio and slam her to the ground. The player controlling her must hold the triangle button or the Y button on the controller long enough for their partner to use their magnetic abilities to push the boss off. Dark Mio will then multiply herself to confuse the two protagonists.

Dark Mio will not go down without a fight (Image via Electronic Arts)

Dark Mio will throw another ball that you can deflect, angering her. She then shoves the two heroines off the platform. This is the start of her second phase.

Phase 2

The boss throws down Zoe and Mio and attacks backward while the two protagonists close the distance by charging at her. This phase requires some parkour and platforming while evading incoming projectiles. As the final subchapter, Hazelight Studios designed this level for you to use all your new tricks.

Dark Mio will try her best to get away and has a few death traps set up. Note that you and your partner must be close at all times to protect each other from traps. A giant fist will fall from the sky, which Mio can hack to send it flying towards the boss. Zoe must jump first with a magnetic launch pad to get across and roll a metal sheet for Mio.

Dark Mio will throw another green ball, which Zoe can deflect but will throw it back. Zoe must be alert and stun the boss for Mio to get through to her brain. The two heroines will fight Dark Mio on two fronts: Mio in her mind and Zoe against her physical form for the final phase.

Final phase

Fighting separately this time, Zoe can damage the physical form while evading Dark Mio's attacks with her magnetic abilities. Mio must survive until then to give her an opening to inflict damage from within. Hitting her enough times will allow Mio to take over their body and throw magnet balls towards Zoe for her to hurl back.

After a few good hits with magnetic balls, the boss will drop down near Zoe and try to stab her. But the latter deflects it and drives her blade with Mio's help, controlling the body. Once Dark Mio is down for the count, Mio will feel somewhat better and will be ready to open up to others.

Split Fiction is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

