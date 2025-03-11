Split Fiction: Location of all apples from Farmlife quest

Split Fiction has a few optional quests you and your partner can take on before continuing the main story. These side stories are scattered throughout the main quests, and some levels don't take much time to complete. The optional content may be easily overlooked since skipping them has no major bearing on the story; however, these side stories reveal a different side to the heroines, which could help you understand them better.

This article will cover the locations of all the apples from the Farmlife side story, where Zoe and Mio are transformed into magical pigs, each character having different powers. These powers are key to collecting all the apples and progressing the side story.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Farmlife side story.

Finding apples in the Farmlife side story of Split Fiction

This side story shows more of Zoe's wacky and goofy side growing up in the countryside (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

After defeating Mr. Hammer as part of the Neon's Revenge main quest, Zoe and Mio will land on a new area where they can access the second side story, Farmlife. The two heroines will transform into pigs with unique abilities, allowing them to collect apples to get through the pig doors.

Zoe's pig can stretch and launch itself in the air, while Mio can use her powerful farts to dash through the air. It may seem goofy at first, but it can be tricky to collect all the apples, especially if you and your partner don't know where to look. To progress the side story, Zoe and Mio must collect apples, and it is worth noting that each apple is color-coded, meaning your partner can't get it for you.

First set of apples

The opening area immediately throws Zoe and Mio into their first puzzle, the perfect circumstance for the pair to learn more about their new abilities. There are elevated areas that Mio can't reach, meaning Zoe will have to do it with her stretching power. The apples are placed in areas where specific pigs can access them.

The first set is arguably the easiest to find, as Mio takes a right and jumps on the hay bales, then leaps off with her fart powers to boost her to the platform where the apple is hidden.

The first set of apples serves as a tutorial for this side story (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

As Zoe, you must take a left and stretch upwards, where you can spot the green apple on the highest platform. Once both apples are in possession, feed them into the door, and it will open to the next area.

Second set of apples

The second phase is a much larger area to navigate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The door leads you to a large pig farm, and each player must find their apples on their own. As Mio, you must take a left to the mud pool and follow the bubbles. Get in one and launch yourself into the air, then fart on top of the wooden hay bales. Follow the path to the pink apple, then wait for your partner to get theirs.

As Zoe, take the same approach with the bubbles but go for the silos on the mud pool. Land on one, then use her stretch abilities to launch upwards and grab the green apple. Link up with your partner by the door and enter the final area to look for the last set of apples.

Final set of apples

The final set requires team effort - neither you nor your partner can grab the apples alone. Zoe's apple is beyond the gate and near a basket full of apples. Run uphill and you will spot a shovel that Mio can fart towards to launch upwards and jump on the next hanging basket. This will lower it, allowing Zoe to hop on and Mio to jump off to go up.

The basket will not take you all the way; fortunately, Zoe has her stretching powers to get her apple. As for Mio, head back to the starting area and go to the left, where you will see a shovel turned into a makeshift seesaw. Zoe can go to the other side to stretch and launch upwards, then land on her side to launch Mio higher so she can fart her way towards her apple.

Teamwork does make the dream work (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Once you and your partner open the next set of doors, expect a darker twist to this innocent and comedic side story.

