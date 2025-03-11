Split Fiction: How to get the A Friendly Push trophy 

There are over 21 achievements in Split Fiction. While some of them are only available to a specific character, others can be collected by any of the two characters. Hazelight Studios' latest title features 8 chapters, all of which take place in different biomes. These chapters are further divided into sub chapters as well. To collect the A Friendly Push achievement in Split Fiction, you will need to reach a specific chapter first.

Ad

This trophy can be collected once you reach the third chapter of the game - Hopes of Spring. Once this chapter is started, the first sub chapter you will play will be The Underlands. This is where you can collect the trophy from. If you have already cleared this stage, you don't need to worry. This achievement is not lost as you can always go back via the chapter select screen of the game.

Ad

Trending

Collecting the A Friendly Push achievement in Split Fiction

Remove the large boulder and use the swing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

As mentioned above, you will first need to reach the third chapter of the game, which is Hopes of Spring. Here, the first sub chapter will be The Underlands. In the initial stages of the quest itself, whoever is controlling Mio will encounter a boulder that they will need to push to make the way for Zoe.

Ad

After this, you will pass a giant door. From here, to your right side will be a swing. This swing is hanging from a tree near the cliff. This achievement will require both the players. Zoe will have to sit on the swing. Mio on the other hand, will need to transform into her ape form. Once Zoe is on the swing, Mio will have to slam the ground several times (that is her special ability for this chapter) which will result in the former bouncing off the swing and reaching the other side of the hill.

Ad

This simple task will earn you the A Friendly Push achievement in Split Fiction, taking you one step closer to the prestigious platinum trophy.

For more Split Fiction guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.