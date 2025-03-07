Split Fiction chapter 2: Gravity Bike walkthrough

The Gravity Bike stage in Split Fiction chapter 2 is the tenth mission in this chapter. During this stage, you and your partner have to drive an Akira-style bike across a Cyberpunk map while being chased by enemies. During this stage, Mio will drive the bike while Zoe needs to use her whip to take care of the enemies.

In this guide, we have shared everything you must know about completing the Gravity Bike stage in Split Fiction chapter 2.

How to complete the Gravity Bike in Split Fiction chapter 2

Official promo screenshot (Image via EA)

Mio's Abilities

Gravity Sword – Mio wields a powerful sword that allows her to attack enemies, destroy pink-highlighted objects, and manipulate gravity.

– Mio wields a powerful sword that allows her to attack enemies, destroy pink-highlighted objects, and manipulate gravity. Gravity Panels – Scattered throughout the level, these neon pink panels serve as anchor points. Mio can throw her sword at them to teleport instantly and shift gravity, enabling her to traverse ceilings and walls.

Zoe's Abilities

Gravity Whip – Zoe’s weapon grants her the ability to grab, move, and throw objects.

– Zoe’s weapon grants her the ability to grab, move, and throw objects. Object Manipulation – As long as the designated button is held down, Zoe can hold onto an object and release it at her target.

– As long as the designated button is held down, Zoe can hold onto an object and release it at her target. Aim Assist – In combat, you won’t need to aim at the enemies while throwing at them.

Gravity Bike

Here’s how to survive the bike chase:

Controlling the Gravity Bike

Mio (Driver) – Controls the bike’s speed and direction.

Jump – Leap over obstacles and gaps.

– Leap over obstacles and gaps. Drift/Brake – Take sharp turns more effectively.

– Take sharp turns more effectively. Accelerate – Boost forward to evade enemies.

Zoe (Combat) – Uses her Gravity Whip to attack threats.

Throwing Enemies – Fling enforcer bikers off their motorcycles.

– Fling enforcer bikers off their motorcycles. Deflecting Missiles – Catch and hurl projectiles back at enemy vehicles for damage.

Using the bike:

Wall-Riding – Use gravity panels on buildings to ride along ceilings and vertical surfaces.

– Use gravity panels on buildings to ride along ceilings and vertical surfaces. Enemies – Stay alert as SRI forces send bikers and drones after you. Use Zoe’s whip to throw projectiles at the enemies.

– Stay alert as SRI forces send bikers and drones after you. Use Zoe’s whip to throw projectiles at the enemies. Slow-Motion Save – Before falling, the game enters slow-motion, allowing you to react and shift gravity to a safe surface.

Official promo screenshot (Image via EA)

Final Stretch of Split Fiction chapter 2: The Self-Destruct Sequence

As the mission comes to its climax, the bike initiates a self-destruct protocol. During this, Mio will continue evading enemy fire while keeping control of the bike. Meanwhile, Zoe must complete CAPTCHA challenges on a smartphone to override the self-destruct mechanism. While these challenges are quite easy, you may miss the last tick box challenge.

To complete it successfully, tick the boxes, click on the blue “terms and conditions”, read it, and then tick the boxes. Passing the test grants the ‘You Are Not A Robot’ achievement/trophy. Once it’s done, the Gravity Bike section in Split Fiction chapter 2 will be marked as completed.

