Split Fiction: 7 beginner tips and tricks

Split Fiction is an action-adventure game developed by Hazelight Studios. Director Josef Fares has proven that co-op titles can still thrive in today's generation of gaming. This project follows in the footsteps of releases like It Takes Two and A Way Out, where you require a partner to get through the whole story.

While Hazelight Studios games are renowned for being fun and inspirational, this doesn't mean they are easy to beat. Here are a few tips and tricks beginners should learn before embarking on a new journey in Split Fiction.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Major spoilers for the story may also be featured in this article.

7 tips and tricks for Split Fiction beginners

1) Trust your partner

Neither player can progress without the other by their side (Image via Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction is full of environmental puzzles and powerful bosses. No matter how hard you try, there is no way to overcome them all alone, which means you must have faith in your partner. You must not treat your buddy as a sidekick or an assistant, especially since both heroines are equals.

Zoe and Mio will eventually encounter puzzles where one character must perform a certain task or reach a panel to help the other. There is no need to apply any pressure to get this right, especially if you and your partner have time to spare. Hazelight Studios designed this game to bridge the gaps between people and not tear friendships apart.

2) Time your air dashes and double jumps

The platforming of this game is the real problem (Image via Electronic Arts)

Hazelight Studios perfected the formula from It Takes Two, and Josef Fares has no intention of altering it now but decided to take it up a notch.

The platforming in this new project is much more challenging. However, the design is all relative. Regardless of which story or world the two heroines are thrown into, they all share the same basic gameplay mechanic.

During the Rader Publishing chapter, which heavily serves as the tutorial, you and your partner will learn a handful of tips and tricks for traversal, such as double jumping and air dashing. These two maneuvers will be your best friends throughout your playthrough, and you must time your uses and not spam them sporadically.

3) Do not fear death

This game is much more forgiving than one might assume (Image via Electronic Arts)

While some levels are harder than others, death is always a possibility, but this won't hamper your progress.

If you slipped and fell into an endless abyss or sustained enough damage, your characters will disintegrate, but don't worry; Zoe and Mio will respawn in a few seconds. The faster respawn time could be viewed as compensation for the lack of proper difficulty settings and adjustments.

While the consequences of death aren't that heavy, this doesn't mean you and your partner should get too comfortable. The most common place where Zoe and Mio will suffer from a major setback is from platforming, and they will automatically spawn to the closest checkpoint.

However, dying during boss battles has different respawn rates. Unlike dying outside a fight, your characters will spawn instantly at the nearest checkpoint. If you or your partner dies during a battle, a meter will pop up on the screen, and you must mash the same button to respawn faster.

4) Thoroughly explore your surroundings

Different stories will take Zoe and Mio to new environments (Image via Electronic Arts)

This game features two different genres: fantasy and science fiction, and Hazelight Studios knew how to draw the line.

As you and your partner enter a new story, your appearances will change, and you will have a new set of abilities. While the new power sets are interesting, don't forget to be in the moment and enjoy the world.

Once you and your partner are through a certain chapter, don't move on to the next without batting an eye. If you want to go back and revisit specific levels or missed a few side stories, the game allows you to return via Chapter Select.

5) There is nothing wrong with skipping to the next checkpoint

The developers included a neat little trick that could save you time (Image via Electronic Arts)

Some puzzles and platforming sections can be too tough, and not everyone has the same level of patience and skill.

Fortunately, Hazelight Studios has added a feature that allows you to skip to the next checkpoint in the game. It is worth noting you can't use this feature to skip to the next subchapter; it will only take you beyond the obstacle you and your partner are struggling against.

6) Patience is key

While the previous tip is to skip your problems, this is a simple solution that can go a long way (Image via Electronic Arts)

Hazelight Studios didn't design this game to be incredibly hard or impossible to beat, but it requires a certain level of skill and commitment. You can't rush your way through, especially with most obstacles having patience and timing as a solution. Wait for the right moment to move and remember to breathe.

Split Fiction is not a race and the real obstacle is yourself. The levels are designed to teach players about the virtue of patience.

7) Accomplish side stories

These side stories may seem like filler content, but they are fun (Image via Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction is a game about writers being thrown into their stories, but there are side stories in between. Zoe and Mio will find rifts that will take them to a different location.

While they are optional, these side stories can help give you and your partner enough time to work on your teamwork and coordination.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

