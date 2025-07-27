7 best characters from Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey is a British period drama television series of the early 20th century produced by Julian Fellowes, who wrote the series in collaboration. The series broadcast 52 episodes across six series and five Christmas specials.

Downton Abbey, which is based on the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 and 1926, follows the lives of the wealthy Crawley family and their downstairs servants in the post-Edwardian era, and how the key events of the period shape their lives and the British class system.

The series spans major historical events, from the sinking of the Titanic to World War I, the Spanish influenza epidemic, and the Marconi scandal. It explores the Irish War of Independence, the Teapot Dome scandal, the 1923 British general election, and the Beer Hall Putsch.

The final season highlights the rise of the working class in the interwar period and foreshadows the decline of the British aristocracy.

Over six seasons and five specials, the series showcased a memorable ensemble whose journeys of love, loss, duty, and transformation captivated viewers around the world. Here is a list of seven best characters from Downton Abbey.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Violet Crawley, Mrs. Hughes, and 5 other best characters from Downton Abbey

1) Violet Crawley

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley (Image via Instagram/@downtonabbey_official)

Violet Crawley, the tireless Dowager Countess of Grantham, played by the late Maggie Smith (who died in September 2024), passed away towards the end of Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Violet is sharp-tongued, famously snooty, and stubborn, yet insightful when she chooses to be. Loyal to her family, she fiercely protects Mary’s inheritance and often clashes with newcomers like Matthew and Isobel, though she eventually forms a warm, if unconventional, bond with Isobel despite their constant bickering.

As the Crawley matriarch, Violet was a sharp, nosy, yet occasionally sweet presence at every family gathering. Opinionated and quick to comment, she always acted out of love and loyalty.

Whether giving up the flower show to Mr. Molesley or stepping aside from the hospital presidency, she balanced her ways with moments of kindness. Not one for sentiment, she still left a legacy of wisdom, wit, and unforgettable charm at Downton Abbey.

2) Mary Crawley

Michelle Dockery as Mary Crawley (Image via Instagram/@downtonabbey_official)

Lady Mary Crawley, Michelle Dockery's elegant but complicated Downton Abbey heroine, is spirited, tradition-loving, and icy on the surface but romantically inclined at heart. She first distances herself from her engagement to cousin Patrick and becomes involved in scandal with Kamal Pamuk before Matthew Crawley comes along and steals her heart.

There is a tragic and fearful love, ending with his death in a motorcar accident shortly after she gives birth to their son. Consumed by grief, she feels empty until Tom Branson and Carson encourage her to reclaim her life, eventually taking control of the estate with the authoritative bearing that was rightfully hers.

3) Robert Crawley

obert Crawley is Downton Abbey’s traditional yet loving father (Image via Instagram/@downtonabbey_official)

Portrayed by Hugh Bonneville, the Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley, is the old-fashioned but loving father of Downton Abbey. He is devoted and faithful and follows his American wife, Cora, and does his best to keep up in a changing world.

Fair and honest in numerous respects, Robert is committed to tradition and makes errors of outdated perception, ranging from poor money management to resisting his daughters' independence.

Even amidst personal tragedy, he remains true to his devotion to family and devotion to Downton, holding out against succession crises, war, and apocalyptic tragedy such as Sybil and Matthew's deaths.

Robert is cautious about change but not unapproachable. He defends his family and gradually adapts to certain innovations, supporting Mary after the Pamuk affair, accepting Edith’s daughter Marigold, and relying on Mary, Matthew, and Tom to secure the estate’s future.

4) Mrs. Hughes

Phyllis Logan portrays Downton Abbey’s housekeeper, Mrs. Hughes (Image via Instagram/@downtonabbey_official)

Phyllis Logan portrays Downton Abbey’s housekeeper, Mrs. Hughes, who is known for her professionalism and concern for those in her charge. Unlike Carson, she views the position as a vocation rather than a lifelong calling, maintaining dedication to the Crawley family while preserving a respectful distance.

Mrs. Hughes is the steady heart of Downton’s downstairs life, managing the household with efficiency and offering compassionate guidance to the staff.

Practical yet empathetic, she supports those in need, softens Carson’s reserve with quiet diplomacy, and, as the dependable foundation of the household, ultimately finds fulfillment in marrying him.

5) Sybil Crawley

Lady Sybil Crawley, the youngest sister, is kind, progressive, and defies convention (Image via Instagram/@downtonabbey_official)

Lady Sybil Crawley, the second youngest and most disobedient of the two sisters, was a kind-hearted, forward-thinking woman who went against convention.

Portrayed by Jessica Brown Findlay, Sybil defies convention by helping Gwen find work, wearing trousers, serving as a war nurse, and falling for the family chauffeur, Tom Branson.

Their marriage shocks the Crawleys, but she chooses love and independence over society’s expectations. Tragically, she dies in series 3 from childbirth complications after having her daughter, Sybbie.

Though her time was brief, Sybil left a lasting impact on her family. Her empathy and open-mindedness softened her parents’ rigidity and paved the way for a more progressive future. Through her choices and Tom’s continued presence, her ideals of love beyond class and acceptance of change lived on at Downton.

6) Edith Crawley

Lady Edith Crawley, the overlooked middle daughter, lives in Mary’s shadow (Image via Instagram/@downtonabbey_official)

Lady Edith Crawley, played by Laura Carmichael, is the frequently overlooked middle daughter who spends most of her existence in Mary's shadow.

Jinxed in romance and in need of guidance, she is rejected over and over, left at the altar, having her beau Michael killed in an accident, and giving birth to their daughter, Marigold, to whom she is ultimately forced to relinquish.

Despite setbacks and family ridicule, Edith learns to stand on her own as a writer and eventually finds happiness with Bertie Pelham, Marquess of Hexham, who accepts her and Marigold, bringing her long-awaited peace.

Her story is one of jealousy, struggle, and growth. Though often bitter and envious of Mary’s privilege, her longing for love kept her moving forward. After years of heartbreak, she matures, makes wiser choices, and finally steps out of Mary’s shadow into a future shaped by hard-earned happiness.

7) Cora Crawley

Elizabeth Lee McGovern as Cora Crawley (Image via Instagram/@downtonabbey_official)

Cora Crawley (Elizabeth Lee McGovern) was benevolent. She guided her family with love and rarely lost her temper, even in difficult times. Though not always the most attentive mother, her devotion to her children and husband was never in doubt.

An American heiress, Cora (née Nevinson), Elizabeth McGovern, wedded Robert Crawley against his mother's wishes, and her large dowry rescued the Downton Estate from bankruptcy.

Julian Fellowes confirmed that Lady Almina, the 5th Countess of Carnarvon, inspired Cora’s character, as her Rothschild dowry saved Highclere Castle, the real setting of Downton Abbey.

Interested viewers can watch Downton Abbey on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Peacock.

