Julia Roberts unravels in the #MeToo scandal drama 'After the Hunt' with Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri

Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt trailer, which dropped on July 16, 2025, features Julia Roberts as Alma Olsson, a professor caught up in a scandalous drama. The movie's plot centers around Maggie Price, a student who makes a serious allegation against Robert's colleague, Hank Gibson. As the narrative progresses, the professor's own dark history and secrets seem to be at risk of exposure.

"Not everything is supposed to make you comfortable," the movie's tagline reads.

This sentence is also uttered by Alma Olsson to Maggie Price in the film. After the Hunt is set to be released in the United States on October 17, 2025. Apart from Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield, multiple other actors appear in the film, including Chloë Sevigny and Michael Stuhlbarg.

After the Hunt trailer gives a glimpse of Julia Roberts' powerful performance

In After the Hunt, Julia Roberts plays Alma Olsson, a well-known Ivy League professor whose world is turned upside down when her student, Maggie Price (Ayo Edebiri), accuses Alma's close friend and colleague, Hank Gibson (Andrew Garfield), of s*xual assault after a party. Although Maggie clearly states that "he crossed the line," Hank strongly denies the charge, stating instead that Maggie made up the attack after he caught her plagiarizing.

Caught between two conflicting narratives, Alma is compelled to challenge her loyalties and the integrity of student and colleague alike. With the scandal gaining traction on campus, there exist underlying tensions revolving around race, the generation gap, and institutional bias, with Maggie fearlessly breaking academic convention and pointing out systemic breakdowns.

The trailer also hints that Alma's secret past will come to light, heightening her professional and emotional breakdown. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett, the movie promises a tightly drawn psychological thriller grappling with consent, power relations, and personal integrity in the #MeToo era.

In an episode of the podcast WTF with Marc Maron posted on December 2, 2024, Guadagnino opened up about what After the Hunt is about. The director mentioned that this film is one of his rare movies that does not revolve around sexuality or love.

"It’s a very timely movie for where we are now, in terms of the society and the division in society and the extreme positions that we can have vis-à-vis an opinion in a way. It’s about what happens in the milieu of academia between younger and older people and the idea of consent," he said.

"I can tell you that it’s very loaded. I can tell you that the movie is very provocative, but not in a stupid way, but I would say in a very articulate way," he added.

The filmmaker went on to praise Julia Roberts' performance in the film, calling it "the best performance of her career."

Exploring the #MeToo movement behind After the Hunt

Started by Tarana Burke in 2006, the #MeToo movement was aimed at supporting survivors of s*xual harassment, especially women of color. The hashtag gained traction in 2017 in the wake of allegations against powerful men, including film producer Harvey Weinstein. Millions took to their social media accounts to share their experiences, exposing the widespread and systemic nature of s*xual harassment and assault.

At its core, the movement is not simply about holding individuals accountable, but changing the cultural, institutional, and systematic enablers of s*xual violence. #MeToo aims to shift away from punitive responses and towards prevention, healing, and community accountability. The movement is about bodily autonomy, consent, and creating safe spaces within workplaces, schools, and communities.

Burke says the transformational impact of the movement does not just reside in courtroom verdicts or what makes the headlines. Through #MeToo, survivors are being lifted up as the mobilizing power of a collective and their accomplishments are stronger than ever before with a heightened sense of accountability.

This movement is brought to light in After the Hunt, in which Julia Roberts' character is faced with a tough decision: reveal the truth at the risk of exposing her secrets or stay quiet and carry on the cycle. By positioning its characters at the center of this conundrum, After the Hunt engages the ongoing complexities that the #MeToo movement continues to reveal.

Julia Roberts' After the Hunt is set to hit theatres on October 17, 2025.

