After the Hunt is scheduled to release on October 10, 2025, in the United States. Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, this thriller is directed by Luca Guadagnino and scripted by Nora Garrett. The film features Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny among others.

After the Hunt follows Alma Olsson (Julia Roberts) as she works through an immensely disturbing academic difficulty involving Maggie Price's (Ayo Edebiri) accusation of sexual assault against Hank Gibson (Andrew Garfield). Alma struggles with the burden of her undisclosed past as institutional allegiances weaken and media and faculty scepticism rise.

Main cast of After the Hunt (2025)

1) Julia Roberts as Alma Olsson

Julia Roberts plays Alma Olsson, a celebrated Ivy League philosophy professor. After her protégé accuses her colleague of assault, her composed intelligence and carefully manicured reputation begin to fall apart.

She struggles with conflicting loyalty to Hank, Maggie, and her hidden past as allegations fly across campus. In addition to the controversy, Alma's difficulty stems from undisclosed facts that jeopardise everything she has worked so hard to achieve.

An Academy Award winner, Roberts has earned numerous accolades for her performances in the cinema. She earned fame after appearing in the blockbuster Pretty Woman (1990). Some of her other hits include My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), Runaway Bride (1999), and Notting Hill (1999).

2) Andrew Garfield as Henrik "Hank" Gibson

Andrew Garfield plays Henrik Gibson (Hank), Alma's colleague and the accused professor, who defends himself. He is a dynamic and charismatic philosophy professor at the same Ivy League university. Maggie accuses Hank of assault, to which the latter claims the charge is punishment for plagiarism and presents himself as a logical scholar who has been wronged by baseless allegations. His vague actions leave viewers wondering where the real truth is.

Garfield earned worldwide fame for his role as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

3) Ayo Edebiri as Maggie Price

Ayo Edebiri plays Maggie Price, Alma's mentee, a skilled, outspoken philosophy major, who makes allegations and questions the balance of power on campus. She challenges long-standing charges of plagiarism and institutional bias, wanting to be taken seriously in a system of academia that frequently rejects her. Her demands for justice and accountability are reflected in the story's analysis of institutional and generational conflicts.

Winning a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and other major awards, Edebiri is famous for her performance as chef Sydney Adamu in FX's The Bear. She has also voiced several characters in films.

Supporting cast of After the Hunt (2025)

Below is a list of all the supporting cast and characters in the upcoming thriller After the Hunt:

Michael Stuhlbarg as Frederik Olsson

Christine Dye as Patricia

Bella Glanville as Yale Student

Cameron Krogh Stone as American College Kid(voice)

Hugo Micheron as Prof. Hugo Micheron

Nigel Finnissy as University Lecturer

Summer Knox as Yale University Student

Given below is a list of cast members who are set to appear yet have undisclosed roles in the films of this writing:

Chloë Sevigny

Thaddea Graham

Will Price

Lio Mehiel

Ariyan Kassam

Burgess Byrd

After the Hunt explores generational differences, consent, and structural shortcomings in academia, with themes based on the #MeToo movement.

