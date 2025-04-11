Spider-Man 2 full patch notes (1.408.0.0)

Spider-Man 2, which originally came out for PlayStation 5 players in October 2023, proved to be one of the biggest hits on the console. After a long wait, PC players finally received a port for Spider-Man 2 in 2025. Even though the first version for PC was a mess, Insomniac Games and Nixxes instantly fixed it with a patch.

Ever since then, the team has been actively working to figure out bugs and glitches that can be resolved to provide players with the best possible experience. The game's eighth update is also out now, aiming to fix issues related to ray tracing on AMD cards as well as some other bugs and glitches.

Full patch notes for Spider-Man 2 (1.408.0.0)

This patch fixes many raytracing-related glitches (Image via Insomniac Games)

As more and more PC players voiced their views regarding the PC port, Nixxes and Insomniac Games quickly started working on fixing the issues. Some issues players faced included frame drops in areas with many trees, visual glitches related to characters' hair, etc.

Many AMD graphics card users also faced poor ray tracing performance, flickering during various instances in the game, and other ray tracing-related issues.

The entire patch notes from Nixxes are mentioned below for your convenience.

Release notes (1.408.0.0)

Improved performance in areas with trees.

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the game during vehicle chases.

Resolved a bug where AMD users could see rainbow pixelated artefacts when raytracing was enabled.

Fixed a bug that could cause character hair to appear blurry.

Addressed flickering on character hair when using Ray Reconstruction.

Fixed a bug that could cause the Greenwich Mural Photo Op to be invisible when the Level of Detail setting was set to Very High.

The transition between the wet and dry parts of Spider-Men suit no longer appears pixelated.

Fixed a bug that caused the mouse to become unresponsive after canceling the change character pop-up.

Various user interface related bug fixes.

Various stability improvements.

