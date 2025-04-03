Spider-Man 2 update 1.401.1 full patch notes (April 03, 2025)

Even though Spider-Man 2 saw a rough release on PC, since it came with a lot of issues, including stuttering and Ray-Tracing-related troubles, Nixxes and Insomniac Games soon came to the rescue as they released a patch fixing these issues right away. Unfortunately, there were still a few problems still prevalent in the game's PC version.

Ad

Spider-Man 2 recently received another patch that aims to fix all these issues. Read further to learn what has been changed and improved with this patch.

Spider-Man 2: Full patch notes revealed

Ray-Traced interiors will look more realistic with this update in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Spider-Man 2 is one of the most successful PlayStation 5 exclusives ever. The game sold a whopping 11 million+ copies. Even though the PC port was released almost 2 years later, the game still performed well in the PC market. Also, with all the patches being released, the community feels more than satisfied with the way the game is turning out to be.

Ad

Trending

The most recent Spider-Man 2 patch targets multiple aspects, such as fixes for the UI bugs as well as improving the appearances of the Ray-Traced objects. The full patch notes are mentioned below:

Fixed a bug that caused interior objects to appear pixelated with Ray-Traced Interiors enabled.

Addressed a bug that made interior plants shine vibrantly with Ray-Traced Interiors enabled.

Resolved a bug that caused shadows to flicker when Ambient Occlusion was set to HBAO+ or XeGTAO.

Fixed a crash that could occur when minimizing the game application.

Resolved a bug that caused active crimes near the Photo Op in the Upper West Side district to sometimes disappear when the player arrived at the target location.

Addressed a bug that caused Display settings to not save when changing Window Mode from Fullscreen to Exclusive Fullscreen.

Exclusive Fullscreen will no longer reset to Fullscreen when using [Alt] + [Tab].

MJ’s lure ability is no longer hardcoded to [E], allowing [ESDF] movement.

Resolved a bug that caused the "Parry: Web Blast" skill to not work under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the Xbox 360 controller layout would cause the camera input to be displayed in the wrong position.

The Field of View setting will no longer affect the UI of mini-games.

Several user interface bug fixes.

Various performance optimizations.

Stability improvements.

Ad

Check out our other gaming guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.