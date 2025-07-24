After watching The Hunting Wives season 1, Sophie's final choices made me question everything I believed about her

I recently watched the mystery drama series The Hunting Wives season 1 on Netflix, which is an adaptation of May Cobb's eponymous novel released in May 2021. Created and written by Rebecca Cutter, who also serves as showrunner, the eight-episode series (each about 46–55 minutes long) offers a wild look into Texas's high-society circles.Brittany Snow plays Sophie O'Neil, a newcomer to the wealthy town of Maple Brook. Her transformation after joining the exclusive Hunting Wives club was the most entertaining part of the show for me and really drove the story forward.The Hunting Wives season 1 offers a tantalizing mix of dark secrets, bisexual affairs, perverted politicians, and corrupt clergy, with Sophie finding herself in the midst of it all.The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Sophie trades city life for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite's magnetic orbit - where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets.&quot;Sophie gets seduced by the high-life in The Hunting Wives season 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn The Hunting Wives season 1, Sophie O'Neil arrives in Maple Brook, East Texas, with her architect husband, Graham, young son, Jack, and liberal views. A group of wealthy socialites known as the Hunting Wives - Margo Banks (Malin Akerman), Jill (Katie Lowes), and Callie (Jaime Ray Newman) - bring her into the fold. I wasn't surprised to see the wide-eyed Sophie instantly bond with Margo, the older and highly charismatic leader of the group.Margo takes Sophie under her wing and teaches her the ropes of living it up in the Lone Star State. Their crackling chemistry, despite their different personalities, made their scenes very entertaining to watch. What I didn't expect was to see the two women engage in a sexual dalliance behind their husbands' backs.Sophie initially resists when Margo encourages her to get a gun and join her at target practice. She is still haunted by her past, in which she accidentally killed a person in a drink-and-drive incident. But Margo's charms prove too much for her, and she soon succumbs to the temptations of the privileged lifestyle of the Hunting Wives.The former political PR executive goes from being a non-drinking, non-driving, and gun-hating woman in Cambridge to a tequila-drinking, fast-driving, and gun-owning housewife in Texas. However, all the fun comes to an abrupt stop when the teenager, Abby, is shot dead in the woods with Sophie's gun.Overnight, she becomes the prime suspect in the murder investigation, leading her to question her choices and friendships.Also read: The Hunting Wives season 1 features posthumous appearance of this actor, making him a prominent part of the plotThe Hunting Wives season 1 completes Sophie's moral arc but leaves her fate open-ended View this post on Instagram Instagram PostI was just as surprised as Sophie to discover that Margo is Abby's killer in The Hunting Wives season 1 finale, Sophie's Choice. Margo confesses that the teenager found out about her secret affair with her boyfriend, Brad, which culminated in a pregnancy and abortion. Margo killed Abby to keep the secret from coming out and ruining her life and reputation.Margo tells her brother Kyle she wants to go to the police, but he convinces her not to since he was also involved in the cover-up. Later that night, Kyle confronts Sophie on a deserted road and tries to kill her, but she hits him with her car first. Faced with a situation similar to the one that made her flee Massachusetts, Sophie chooses a different path this time—she drags Kyle's body into the woods and dumps it in a lake. This final act shows how far she’s fallen, becoming the very kind of person she once hated.Also read: Will there be The Hunting Wives season 2? Renewal status and moreWatch all eight episodes of The Hunting Wives exclusively on Netflix.