The Hunting Wives season 1 features posthumous appearance of this actor, making him a prominent part of the plot

The Hunting Wives season 1 is a psychological thriller series that debuted on Netflix on July 21, 2025. It is adapted from May Cobb's best-selling novel of the same name, published in February 2021. Rebecca Cutter served as the creator and showrunner of the eight-part series.Furthermore, Joan Cunningham and Jeremy Beim produced the series, while Cutter, Erwin Stoff, Julie Anne Robinson, and May Cobb served as its executive producers.The Hunting Wives season 1 features Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, and Katie Lowes as members of the elite titular group from Maple Brook, East Texas. It also features the late actor Paul Teal as the community's young Pastor Pete, whose dark secrets lead to his downfall.The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Sophie trades city life for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite's magnetic orbit - where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets.&quot;Exploring Paul Teal's role in The Hunting Wives season 1Paul Teal is seen as Pastor Pete in The Hunting Wives season 1 (Image via Netflix)The Hunting Wives season 1 centers on the investigation of Abby Jackson's murder, however, the disappearance of another young girl, Kaycee Krummel, forms the sub-plot of the story. Deputy officer Wanda Salazar takes the lead in the search for Kaycee, and tracks down the culprit to a secluded cabin, but he escapes without revealing his identity.The late actor Paul Teal appears in the series as Pastor Pete, a young pastor at the town's megachurch Holy Horizon. He has a twisted sense of morality, informed by his understanding of faith, and sees it fit to punish young girls for being sexually progressive. When he finds out from Brad that his girlfriend had an abortion, he wrongly assumes that it is Abby, when in reality, Brad was referring to his much-older romantic partner, Margo Banks.In the first half of The Hunting Wives season 1, Pete's superior, Reverend Clint, gets concerned over his overfriendliness with the youngsters in the community. Furthermore, Salazar finds out about Pete's shady past while serving at a church in Louisiana before getting transferred to Texas.He stalks Abby’s friend, Nina, on social media and spikes her drink while at a funfair together before kidnapping her. Unfortunately for Pete, Salazar confronts him while he drives out of town, suspecting he played a role in Abby's murder. But spotting cinnamon gum in his car reminds her of the encounter in the cabin with Kaycee's kidnapper, who smelled of vodka and cinnamon gum.She quickly realizes that Pete had kidnapped Kaycee. But, before she can get him to confess his crimes, Pete shoots himself with a handgun, preferring to end his life over ruining his reputation. Soon after, Salazar discovers both Nina and Kaycee alive in the U-haul attached to his car. Both the girls are rescued are taken to the hospital to recuperate before their families can reunite with them.Also read: Where was The Hunting Wives season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production detailsA look at the life and career of The Hunting Wives season 1 star Paul Teal View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Teal was born on July 18, 1989, and was a native of North Carolina. In April 2024, he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in his pancreas and passed away on November 15, 2024, at the age of 35.Teal began his acting career in 2010 by playing Josh Avery in season 7 of the teen drama series One Tree Hill. He followed it up with guest roles in Dynasty, Good Behavior, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, American Rust, The Staircase, and Outer Banks.In 2020, he starred in the television movie USS Christmas and also appeared in films like Fear Street Part Two: 1978, Deep Water, Descendants: The Rise of Red, Lilly. His last film role is the upcoming film 1st Memory.Teal was romantically involved with fellow actress Emilia Torello in the last few years of his life.Catch all episodes of The Hunting Wives season 1 exclusively on Netflix.