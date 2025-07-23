Who is Shane Maguire in Netflix’s Untamed? All about the character and his fate in the show

Untamed is Eric Bana's new national park thriller series, which premiered on Netflix on July 17, 2025. The six-episode limited series brings audiences the story of Bana's Kyle Turner, a National Park Service agent, who gets into the twists and turns of investigating a woman's death at Yosemite National Park.The thrilling saga sets itself apart from other crime drama series with its unbridled wilderness and the play of the psyche of its characters. One of the rich character stories that helped weave the thread of the series is Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel's Shane Maguire, a former army ranger who is now working as the park's Wildlife Management Officer.With how Netflix's Untamed implicates its protagonists in the crimes committed in the series, and there were many, Shane is one of the sinners. Find out more about his character and where the series left his story below.Who is Shane Maguire in Untamed?Shane Maguire's character is introduced in Untamed episode 2 as an ex-Army wildlife management officer living off the grid at Yosemite National Park. He's kind of a lone wolf, although he doesn't look like a stranger when placed amongst a room full of people at the bar.One of Shane's interesting character stories in the series is his terse and edgy relationship with Kyle, hinting that there's a deep history between the two, and it's a sinister one. As revealed in the Untamed finale, Kyle and his now ex-wife Jill's son, Caleb, was murdered many years ago. They found out from the park cameras, which caught the crime, that one named Sean Sanderson killed him.Being an officer of the law, Kyle refused when Shane Maguire offered to kill Sanderson, planning to take a legal course of action to punish the murderer. However, with Jill not having enough confidence in the legal system to provide justice for her son's murder, she secretly paid Shane Maguire to lure and kill Sanderson.Shane also destroyed any evidence of the murder, leaving only Jill and Kyle, other than himself, who know what happened. In a way, at the beginning of their story, Shane played the anti-hero. However, he doesn't maintain this character arc throughout the series. He got involved in illegal dealings, from drugs to the gun trade.Wilson Bethel talked about the dangerous aura of his character during his appearance on The Vinnie Penn Project podcast on July 14. He said:&quot;One of the things that yoy recognize right out of the gate about this guy is that he means business and that he's deadly, and there's element to that that brings sort of an immediacy and a bit of danger to the show right off the bat from the moment he steps on screen.&quot;As he was ready to kill Sanderson years ago, he's also ready to kill Kyle once the latter finds out about his illegal dealings while working at the park.Did Shane Maguire die in Netflix's Untamed?If there's ever going to be an Untamed season 2, Wilson Bethel's Shane Maguire won't be in it as he died at the end of the series. Unless he's brought in some sort of a flashback storyline, it's the end for his character in season 1.While investigating Lucy's death, Kyle finds evidence linking her to Shane Maguire. It turns out that the two were lovers, and Kyle's initial theory was that Shane was the person who killed Lucy. When he goes to arrest Shane, the latter thinks that Kyle is there to kill him. He has it in his mind that Kyle would eventually come and shut him up so he can never rat out what Jill did.Their reunion ends in a gunfight. In what appears to be hours of trading shots at each other, Shane eventually corners an unarmed and bleeding Kyle, with the intention of killing him. However, Naya arrives on time to save her partner and kill Shane.Catch all six episodes of Untamed now streaming on Netflix.